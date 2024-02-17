Online auction is open for Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Chances are you’ve never heard of the Canadian city of Guelph nor the names of Ron Asselstine and Alan Ferris.

But Asselstine, a former NHL linesman, and Ferris started the Guelph Wish Fund for Children, which has a similar goal as the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Guelph Wish Fund says it “supports children and their families facing a medical challenge by providing a ‘wish’ that makes the children’s lives a little happier.”

The Guelph Wish Fund is raising money Saturday with a Curl for Kids event.

That includes a silent auction that has a few Chiefs-related items, such as an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey. But the item up for bids that has drawn the most attention is a No. 87 Chiefs jersey that was signed by Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift.

That jersey has generated a lot of interest.

“We did not intend for this to blow up as it has,” an event organizer wrote in an email to The Star, “but it is for charity so we will take it. LOL.”

So many people have inquired about the jersey that the silent auction is now accessible online. You can find that Kelce/Swift jersey and other items here.

As of Saturday morning, the top bid for the Kelce/Swift jersey was $20,000 Canadian, which is a little under $15,000 in the United States. The auction is open until 3 p.m. Saturday.