Take action now over riot posts, social media firms told

Tom Gerken - Technology reporter
·3 min read
A man being restrained by police, with a police dog biting his arm
Protestors clashed with police as violent disorder occurred in England and Northern Ireland [Getty Images]

The government has defended the media regulator's response to the unrest in the UK, saying it has made clear social media companies should act over their role in the crisis.

Ofcom has published an open letter to the platforms saying they should not wait until it gets enhanced powers under the Online Safety Act before taking action.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson agreed, saying tech firms "have an obligation now" to "deal with" material that incites violence.

Critics, though, say a tougher approach is needed.

"Online misinformation is a clear and present danger spilling across into unrest on UK streets in real-time", said Azzurra Moores, from fact-checking organisation Full Fact.

"We can't afford to wait weeks and months for bolder, stronger action from Ofcom and the government."

Speaking on Today, on BBC Radio Four, Dame Diana left open the possibility of revisiting the Online Safety Act, which is due to come into force early next year.

"Of course the events of the last few days have meant that we need to look very carefully at what more we can do."

She also said a possible plan to ban convicted rioters from football matches is "being looked at".

Dame Diana said she believed football, rugby and other sports clubs "do not want to have people who have caused such violence and disorder in their communities on their stands at the weekend".

Online hitlist

The role that social media is playing in the disorder being seen in England and Northern Ireland is coming under increasing scrutiny,

The government said on Wednesday social media platforms "clearly need to do far more" after it emerged a list purporting to contain the names and addresses of immigration lawyers was being spread online.

The Law Society of England and Wales said it was treating the list as a "very credible threat" to its members.

Telegram, where the list appears to have originated, told the BBC its moderators were "actively monitoring the situation and are removing channels and posts containing calls to violence". It said such "calls to violence" were explicitly forbidden in its terms of service.

Earlier this week, the prime minister became embroiled in an online spat with Elon Musk, after the tech billionaire responded to the disorder by writing on X that "civil war" in the UK was "inevitable."

In its open letter, Ofcom acknowledged there was an "increased risk" of the sites being used to "stir up hatred" and "provoke violence".

It added that under existing regulations, video-sharing platforms such as TikTok and Snap "must protect their users from videos likely to incite violence or hatred".

But many platforms which allow people to upload video - such as YouTube and Elon Musk's X - do not need to follow these rules.

Prof Lorna Woods, of the University of Essex, who helped shape the Online Safety Act, said Ofcom was "in a difficult place", because of the need to wait for its enhanced powers.

She also pointed out even the new legislation had its limitations.

"If the Act were fully in force, it wouldn't catch all the content," she told the BBC.

"So while organising a riot would be caught, some of the dog whistling tactics and disinformation would not be.

"This was a concern from the last Government not to regulate non-criminal speech where adults were concerned."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • J.D. Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane

    J.D. Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice

  • Trump Torched For 'Word Salad' Answer To Supporter's Very Valid Question

    Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.

  • Opening of Trump campaign office in Georgia descends into chaos with fist fight

    Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system

  • Mark Cuban says he once supported Trump. Then he got to know him: 'He was unethical then, and he's still unethical.'

    "I actually started off supporting Donald and then I got to know him better," Cuban told Vivek Ramaswamy in an interview.

  • Epstein Conspiracy Theorist Leaks His Texts With J.D. Vance

    J.D. Vance exchanged messages with a notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist asking for his thoughts on a range of subjects including Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report.Messages sent over the encrypted messaging app Signal between Donald Trump’s running mate and Charles “Chuck” Johnson show Vance entertaining conspiracy theories himself as well as expressing doubt that Trump would, in fact, choose him as his VP pick, according to The Washington Post. Johnson—who gave the messages to the new

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ New Way Of Attacking Kamala Harris Is Slammed Online

    The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.

  • Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service

    CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.

  • Fox News host knocks Trump: ‘You either own the markets or you don’t’

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…

  • Trump Spokesperson’s Boast About Him On Newsmax Prompts Super Awkward Question

    Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.

  • "Trump Is a Coward" Trends on Truth Social

    Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes 1 Hypocrisy After Another Among Trump MAGA Fans At Rally

    The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.

  • Trump Took Private Jet Flight With Head Of Project 2025, New Photo Shows

    The former president has tried to distance himself from the controversial far-right blueprint, claiming he has “no idea” who was in charge of it.

  • Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she

  • Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP Running Mate

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli

  • In new book, Pelosi details 20-minute conversation with Trump ahead of first impeachment

    Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.

  • PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video

    Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump Dangles New Tax Cut Proposals With Real Political Appeal

    First it was a tax cut for hotel and restaurant workers in Nevada, a swing state where Donald Trump proposed exempting tips from taxes. Then, in front of powerful chief executives gathered in Washington, Trump floated cutting the corporate tax rate, helping to ease concerns in the business community about his candidacy. Now Trump is calling for an end to taxing Social Security benefits, which could be a boon for retirees, one of the most politically important groups in the United States. Repeate

  • House Republicans Tell Johnson Not to Repeal Climate Law

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of US House Republicans warned House Speaker Mike Johnson not to repeal the clean-energy tax credits in President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, warning such a move could upend private investment in the sector and snarl ongoing projects. Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskNew York City Paid $2 Millio

  • J.D. Vance’s Backdrop Makes It Look Like He’s Campaigning for ‘Kamala’

    Well that’s confusing. J.D. Vance delivered a rally speech Tuesday in Pennsylvania with a backdrop that made it appear he was campaigning for his arch nemesis, Kamala Harris. The unfortunate signage appeared to stem from the event’s advance team not accounting for its crowd blocking half of a gigantic poster that sat directly behind Vance, which appeared to read in full, “KAMALA CHAOS.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. S

  • Harris gets interrupted by protesters during campaign rally in Detroit and snaps back

    Lingering dissensions in the Democratic party were on display during Harris’ evening speech in Michigan, when she was interrupted by protesters chanting about the war in Gaza. (AP video by Mike Householder/produced by Javier Arciga)