I only get 11 minutes of sunlight a day – this is how it affects me

Miranda Levy is exploring how a lack of exposure to the sun can affect the mind and body in deep mid-winter - Christopher Pledger for The Telegraph

Today I saw the sun for precisely 11 minutes. When I rose at 7.30am, it hadn’t bothered to get up yet. By the time I took the bins out at four, it had shrugged its shoulders and retired. If it hadn’t been for a quick sprint to Sainsbury’s at lunchtime, I wouldn’t have had any daylight at all.

Like many people, I always find my mood sags a bit this time of year, and it feels more fundamental than any notion of Blue Monday or an empty post-New Year diary. This malaise certainly filters through my household: for her Christmas present this year, my daughter, 21, asked for some fake sunshine in the form of a daylight therapy lamp.

My partner suffers from SAD or seasonal affective disorder (more on which below). Always a fan of some weird gadget or other, Jeremy owns a pair of glasses that shine a luminous green light into his eyes (this can be alarming when you wake up next to it on a dark winter morning).

Then there is the issue of vitamin D, about which we have some vague notion we need sunlight to produce. A colleague of mine who cycles to work in the dark, and then home in the dark – declares he has so little vitamin D, he’s been diagnosed with a rickets-level deficiency.

So, what is the importance of winter sunlight for our health – and how can we get more of its benefits?

How natural light affects our body

“The light-dark cycle is the most important part of our biological process,” says physiologist Dr Guy Meadows, director of sleepschool.org. “Light exposure helps regulate our circadian rhythm, or body clock. We have 500million-years-old cells in our eyes, which detect the presence of ‘blue’ light. (Blue light is another name for high-energy visible, or HEV light, the colour in the visible light spectrum that can be seen by human eyes). The sunlight hitting our eyes regulates every biological process: the light tells our body whether to be active or inactive.”

According to Dr Meadows, the arrival of light tells our gut to wake up and release appetite hormones; when the light disappears, this tells our gut to go to sleep. Light also activates serotonin, the hormone responsible for boosting our mood, sleep, and sex drive. “Darkness affects our body like an office closing at night,” he says. “The problem is that this time of year, this natural biological process is interrupted.”

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern, according to the NHS website. SAD is sometimes known as “winter depression” because the symptoms are usually more apparent and more severe during the winter. The occasional person with SAD has symptoms during the summer and feels better during the winter.

Jeremy's green light glasses

How do we get more light?

If you can get outside first thing, morning light is the best of all, says Dr Meadows: it boosts serotonin, “Don’t wear sunglasses, because they will hide the melanopsin receptors in your eyes,” says Dr Meadows. Melanopsin is a neurotransmitter known to play a critical role in the circadian response to light. For the same reason, he advises, walk into the light, rather than have it at your back. “If you can’t get out first thing in the morning, a lunchtime walk is better than nothing,” says Dr Meadows.

Light is measured by “lux” – the measurement of its intensity, as perceived by the human eye. According to a study from the Yale School of Medicine, exposure to bright light at 10,000 lux for seven days per week for 30 minutes before 8am leads to a “substantial improvement” in people with SAD – as well as those with “subclinical” symptoms, ie those who are feeling a bit miserable.

Dr Meadows says: “A 30-minute walk on a sunny day will give you 10,000 lux. Even a walk on an overcast day is better than staying indoors – half an hour will give you 2000 lux. It’s valuable free healthcare.”

What if my routine keeps me indoors?

“As we are having this conversation, I’m sitting under my light therapy lamp,” says Dr Meadows. “It’s part of my morning routine, I turn it on for 20 minutes as soon as I sit at my desk. I advise my clients to have 10 minutes at a light box, at 10am. You’ll have the best responses if you build this into your daily routine: put your makeup in front of a lamp, for example.”

Light boxes come in a variety of models and prices, but you don’t need to spend a fortune – around £40 – just make sure they are 10,000 lux or more. For those who can afford it, or are on the go all day, you can buy SAD light glasses (as modelled by Jeremy) which start from around £100.

Even small amounts of winter sun can be highly beneficial - Ray Wise/Moment RF

What if I work in an office all day?

It makes a huge difference if you can sit by a window, says Dr Meadows. “There was a study which took a set of office workers and divided them into two groups. One group sat by the window, and the other sat away from the window. After a month, tests revealed that those who sat by the window had better sleep, improved focus and reduced food cravings, compared with those who sat only in artificial light.” Sitting by a window buys you 1000 lux; in an area lit by artificial light only, just 150 lux.

What about vitamin D?

First things first, we don’t “get” vitamin D from the sun in the same way that eating an orange gives us vitamin C. “Vitamin D is made when the sunlight hits a substance under your skin called 7-Dehydrocholesterol,” says Susan Lanham-New, professor of human nutrition at the University of Surrey. “However, in the UK, the human body makes no vitamin D at all between the months of October and March, because the sun is too low. Scientists call this the zenith angle of the sun.”

None at all? “None,” says Prof Lanham-New. “The rule is that your shadow has to be shorter than your height in order for the body to be able to manufacture vitamin D. You won’t find this anywhere in northern latitude until the start of April.”

You can get small amounts of vitamin D from eating oily fish such as salmon or mackerel, but nowhere near enough. Thus, everyone is at risk of vitamin D deficiency during the winter – even dogs, according to Prof Lanham-New. “In children, this can lead to rickets, where an infant develops knock-knees or bow legs. Adults deficient in vitamin D suffer a condition called osteomalacia, which presents as tiredness, muscle ache, bone ache, and susceptibility to infection. Many people have osteomalacia in the winter and don’t realise this is what’s wrong with them.”

So we all need a winter supplement?

We do, according to Prof Lanham-New. “Since 2016, we have been recommending that between the end of October and the start of March, people take a micrograms a day, or 400 international units – of vitamin D.” However, when summer comes around, there is no need to continue to take a supplement, unless your body remains covered from the sun - for religious reasons, for example. “Why pay for something you don’t need?” says Prof Lanham-New.

Can a blast of winter sun help?

This depends on the latitude of your destination – you have to be close to the equator, or south of it. “But we can only store vitamin D for 28 days, so it’s important to continue to take supplements for the rest of the winter,” says Prof Lanham-New.