Only the bond-holders should suffer from the collapse of debt-fuelled empires

Asda owners Mohsin Issa and his brother, Zuber, bought the supermarket for £6.8bn when interest rates were low - Jamie Lorriman

The Issa brothers are shuffling assets to try to cut down debt following their blockbuster acquisition of Asda. Morrisons is looking at ways to cut costs following its acquisition by the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Meanwhile, Walgreens is hoping to finally unload Boots.

Interest rates may well fall over the coming year, but unfortunately it may not happen fast enough to save the empires built up during the years of cheap debt. For the City and the Government, this will be the important point.

There will be plenty of pain ahead as that unfolds, but it should be the bond-holders, the shareholders, the private equity firms and the banks that suffer. It should not be the underlying businesses – because it is not their fault they are in trouble.

It always looked wildly optimistic. When Mohsin and Zuber Issa teamed up with the private equity firm TDR Capital to pay £6.8bn for Asda in 2021, the deal was struck with borrowed money that cost almost nothing.

It was a lot for the third-placed supermarket chain in a British grocery market that has experienced very little overall growth; which faces rising wage costs as the living wage goes up more than inflation; which has a meaningless brand; and which faces brutal competition from the German low-cost chains Aldi and Lidl.

To the surprise of probably no-one except for the dealmakers who signed off on the cheques, the brothers now face soaring interest costs, and are scrabbling around for ways to raise extra cash.

Likewise, the £7bn acquisition of Morrisons by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2021 is looking just as foolish. Rami Baitiéh, the new chief executive, is trying to find ways to cut costs. Staff hours are being cut and investment is likely to suffer as the chain tries to cope with its debt load.The trouble is, it was pretty lean to start with, and saving money will not be easy.

Elsewhere, Walgreens is reported to be looking once again at the possibility of floating Boots in the UK as it looks for ways to reduce its massive debt pile, a legacy of the $4.9bn (£3.9bn) it paid for the chain in 2014. It may not be in trouble – Boots is doing fine – but the debt issue needs to be fixed.

Story continues

The debt-fuelled empires, typically built up by the private equity firms working alongside a handful of ambitious entrepreneurs, are going to be in plenty of trouble as the new year unfolds.

Sure, with inflation coming back under control, interest rates may soon start to fall again. But they won’t be going back to the near-zero levels they were at just a couple of years ago.

Interest bills that were nothing more than a minor accounting item at 0.5pc will look punishing when the debt has to be rolled over at 5pc or 6pc. Many of the companies simply won’t be able to afford it.

How many more of them are there out there? Well, in 2021 alone a total of 124 UK businesses were bought out by private equity firms in deals worth £41bn. How many of those will unravel over the course of the coming year, we don’t yet know. But the number will be well into double figures, and perhaps much higher.

That is going to be a real challenge, both for the City and the Government. In most cases, the financial issues the companies face have nothing to do with the underlying business. Morrisons was a decent chain, with a strong presence especially in the North of England, and with its commitment to British farming an important part of the food chain.

Without the debt loads, Asda would likely be chugging along perfectly happily - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe

Likewise Asda was hardly getting any pulses racing for its quality or innovation but it filled a space at the lower end of the market. Without the debt loads, those companies would be chugging along perfectly happily, serving their customers, and paying their staff and suppliers as usual.

It would be bitterly unfair if those stakeholders were made to pay for financial engineering they had no part in creating.

In a worst-case scenario, the companies are squeezed for cash, staff are worked to death, and quality is allowed to suffer until the chains enter a slow death spiral from which it will be impossible to escape. That should not be allowed.

The only way to avoid it, however, may well be for the owners of the debt to take a voluntary write-down. Alternatively, they could offer to swap their debt into equity, and accept that it will pay no dividends for several years, but at least they will have an asset with some value, and can share in the future growth of the business.

True, they will lose some money, and they won’t be getting a bonus. But that’s life. They took a risk, and it didn’t pay off.

If the City can’t quietly make that happen, as it should, the Government may have to intervene, and insist that debts are restructured, and that the bondholders, the banks and most of all the private equity firms take a hit on their debt.

There will be howls of protest, of course, and plenty of complaints about how the rights of the owners are being ignored. No one should listen to them. It is not as if the likes of TDR and Clayton Dubilier & Rice have been careful stewards of these companies for generations. Neither have the Issa brothers.

The harsh truth is that they are get-rich-quick merchants who made a mess of their market timing, got their maths wrong and are now facing the consequences of those decisions.

There is no reason for the companies they bought to suffer – and the City has a clear duty to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.