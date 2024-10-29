Only Connect's Victoria Coren Mitchell makes mistake about husband David's career

Only Connect's Victoria Coren Mitchell mixes up Numberwang - although fans are convinced it was deliberate. (BBC screengrab)

Victoria Coren Mitchell appeared to make an error about her husband David's career when she misattributed his famous comedy sketch with Robert Webb to Armstrong and Miller on Only Connect.

Numberwang is arguably the Ludwig star's most famous reoccurring comedic sketch — where two contestants shout out what appears to be random numbers that are sometimes told are "Numberwang". It appears over the course of series one and two of That Mitchell and Webb Look.

While explaining the answer to one of the sequences in Only Connect, the quiz show host credited the Numberwang sketch to Armstrong and Miller instead of her husband and his Peep Show co-star — ouch! Some Only Connect viewers were convinced this was done deliberately to playfully rile up her husband, whom she has been married to since 2012, though.

On Monday, it was Uisge Beathas taking on the Third Agers and Numberwang was the third in the sequence for games with "fluid" rules. Cups and Calvinball come before it and Mornington Crescent was the final clue.

Explaining how they come to the answer, Mitchell said: "Numberwang — I think — from an Armstrong and Miller show."

The quizmaster delivered the "error" with a deadpan expression, perhaps giving away that she was doing this playfully — which the contestants totally missed. Then almost immediately she started explaining the fourth answer in the sequence Mornington Crescent.

Of course, the Only Connect host Mitchell is known for her deadpan sense of humour. This TV moment was quickly picked up by the viewers of Only Connect who rushed to social media to share their thoughts on what had happened with the mix up.

One fan wrote on social media platform X: "Cheeky @VictoriaCoren on last night's #OnlyConnect crediting Numberwang to Armstrong & Miller when she knows jolly well it was her very husband @RealDMitchell & Webb. Oof! That's Numberwang."

A viewer said: "@VictoriaCoren you were toying us with you giving credit for Numberwang to Armstrong and Miller weren't you ? Can't believe the teams agreed with you on it."

Another wrote: "Numberwang, a game where you misattribute a comedy sketch to wind up your husband."

Someone else said: "I was a little bit disturbed by last night’s show when you credited NumberWang to “Armstrong and Miller” - surely you know it was your beloved David and his mate Robert Webb!! Also I have never seen a C45 cassette, the smallest was a C60 (also C90 and C120)."

Plus, another added: "@VictoriaCoren Surely Numberwang is a Mitchell and Webb invention, not Armstrong and Miller ...?"

Only Connect intros

It wasn't the only moment to cause a stir on Monday's Only Connect. Mitchell always starts the quiz show with a deadpan introduction, this series which has focused on poking fun at AI and chat GPT. This week she joked that the introductions would be coming to an end.

Meanwhile on social media platform X, the quiz host joked that journalist Rod Liddle and many others find the intro "difficult" and instead choose to fast forward it to get to the BBC show. Making fun of herself, Mitchell urged people to tune in (even if they were tuning in after her introduction).

She wrote: "Only Connect is on tonight at 8pm! But Rod Liddle, and others who find the intros difficult, would be advised to tune in at 8.02, by which time I'll have finished banging on about Helen who lives in The Matrix and has written us an anxious letter. #OnlyConnect, 8.02pm @BBCTwo."

Only Connect continues on BBC Two on Monday at 8pm.