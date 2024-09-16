Only Connect viewers divided over 'greatest ever' episode of quiz show

After two rounds, the teams' combined score was the highest the show has ever had at that point

Only Connect viewers were divided after the latest episode, with some saying it was the "greatest match ever" match but others claiming the questions had just got easier.

The questions on the BBC show are notoriously difficult but the teams on Monday night's (16 September) instalment made short work of them, racking up right answer after right answer. Their success wowed many viewers, who posted messages on X saying what a good contest it was.

But others claimed some of the questions host Victoria Coren Mitchell was reading out seemed a little simpler than usual.

The episode featured teams named Bloomsbury Group and Tea Totallers, who both started to pile up correct answers from the get go. Host Coren Mitchell seemed surprised, telling the hopefuls at one point during the contest: "Together your combined score is the highest we’ve ever had after two rounds on this show. Together it adds up to 29.”

Many viewers pit themselves against the contestants from home and they seemed surprise too, declaring it one of the show's best battles.

The teams did better than usual on the latest episode of Only Connect. (BBC screengrab)

"That's probably the best episode of Only Connect in history," one said on X, as someone else agreed: "I think it's fair to say that was the greatest Only Connect match ever."

"The best episode of this series already?" asked another viewer. Someone else confessed: "Tonight's Only Connect is a doozy. I feel intellectually inadequate at the best of times, but this week has made me consider going back to primary school."

Another wrote: "These two teams are making a ridiculously difficult quiz look ridiculously easy. I bet each one is gutted to be playing the other."

Some viewers thought the questions were easier than usual

However, some viewers felt there were some straightforward connections in the mix, like West, Kilmer, Pattinson and Clooney all being the surnames of stars who had played Batman.

"If I'm getting so many of these, then yes the clues really ARE too easy," said one. "This is very very easy tonight," said another.

Some viewers thought the quiz was easier than it normally is. (BBC screengrab)

"Not to take anything away from the contestants but I think tonight's questions are easier than usual..." another person said.

Somebody else remarked: "What’s going on with these questions in the second round tonight? They’re so easy." Another agreed: "I think rounds one and two are a little easier tonight - I got a few questions right. Usually don't get anything right until missing vowels."

