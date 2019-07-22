If Only We Could All Love Something as Much as Mariah Duran Loves to Skateboard

On a scale of 1 to committed, professional skateboarder Mariah Duran pretty much shatters the freakin’ charts.

As a middle schooler growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Duran would get up (by choice) super early on Saturdays (think 5:30 a.m.) to practice for hours on end at the local skate park. At 19, when she realized skateboarding was something she wanted to seriously pursue, she dropped out of college and fund-raised her way to major contests. And most recently, at 22, she competed in the 2019 Summer Dew Tour in Long Beach just minutes after fracturing her tailbone during practice, and she still managed to land a trick.

“It was the most painful thing that I’ve ever put my body through,” Duran tells SELF of the experience. Yet that tolerance for tough, next-level dedication to her craft explains in part Duran’s unlikely ascension from a scrappy kid who skated in her front yard for fun to full-time professional skater who trains 30-plus (!) hours a week. (For the record, we don’t ever actually recommend powering through an injury yourself without consulting a medical professional.)

Today Duran is one of the best American female skateboarders—watch her mesmerizing moves here—and hopes to make history soon as one of the first-ever Olympic skateboarders. The sport debuts at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, and the qualification period for athletes is underway.

But even without Olympian on her resume, Duran is already pretty damn accomplished. The two-time X-Games gold medalist signed big-name sponsors—Adidas and Mountain Dew—and is currently ranked #5 on Boardr’s World Skateboarding Rankings in the women’s street division. In January, Duran was selected as the first-ever female member of the Dew Skate Team, and in March she secured a spot as one of 16 athletes on the USA Skateboarding National Team.

As Duran nursed her fractured tailbone at home in Albuquerque and geared up for her next contest (Street League in Los Angeles this weekend), we chatted with the superstar skater to learn more about her 12-year passion for skateboarding, how it morphed into a professional career, what it takes to train and compete at a world-class level, her Olympic dreams, and more.

The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

SELF: You started skateboarding at age 10 because your older brother Elijah skated. At what point did you realize, Wait, I actually really like skateboarding?

Duran: There were a couple moments. One was when I was about 11 or 12 and aligned the kickflip for the first time. It took so long to land and months of not even getting close. I was in my front yard just practicing, practicing, and then I stuck one. And it was like my heart dropped. I was like, Oh, my God. Whoa! It was an unreal feeling. It’s so much preparation for that one moment. It’s like less than a second. And I was like, Yo, I want to keep doing this.

SELF: When did you first start entering skateboarding competitions?

Duran: When I was in middle school, probably about eighth grade, there was a local contest at the skate park. In between skateboarding, I was also playing softball, and I was really good at softball. The night before the contest, I got in an argument with my mom. She wanted me to stick with softball because she saw more of a future in that; I wanted to focus on skateboarding. I told her that if I did well in the contest, I got to choose.

So at the contest the next day, I was stressed out, like Oh, God, my whole thing is on the line. And it probably wasn’t that serious, but I was putting so much pressure on myself. In the contest I ended up taking second. I was shocked at that. The girl who took first, her dad owned a small skate shop and they were starting a female team, and they invited me to join and said they would give me a board a month.

I called my mom, excited and crying. It was just such a wild moment, because I was just like, Wow, I can really keep doing this and see where this takes me.

SELF: By the second half of high school, you progressed to big-name competitions, serving as an alternate for the X Games your junior year and placing eighth in the competition your senior year. What happened next?

Duran: I enrolled in a local community college in Albuquerque, and in the middle of the first semester, I got invited to be an alternate at Street League in Chicago [a competitive skating contest]. I was like, All right, I have to use my [college] scholarship to pay for that. At the contest I ended up skating and did a hardflip [a really difficult trick] down a three-block [of stairs]. Nobody knew my name. But when they saw that, then everybody was asking questions.

Story continues