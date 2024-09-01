You Only Need To Exercise This Many Times A Week To Cut Risk Of Dementia

It’s not news to any of us that we should be exercising regularly but for those of us that aren’t, shalll we say, in the mood for exercising often or even just don’t have the time, it can feel like a non-starter.

The thing is though, it’s hard to ignore the fact that exercising can improve both our mental and physical health, reducing our risk of depression, heart disease and even stroke just to name a few.

Now, research has revealed that not only can exercise help us to stave off dementia and Parkinson’s Disease, we probably don’t need to do as much as we think to experience those benefits.

How much exercise you need to do to stave off dementia

If you’re not much of a gym bunny, you need not worry because according to new research from scientists in China, those who exercise just once or twice a week are doing just as much good for their brains as those that workout more often.

The scientists wrote in the journal Nature Aging: “Engaging in a weekend warrior pattern, characterised by concentrated bouts of high-volume moderate to vigorous physical activity within one to two days, is associated with a similar risk reduction for brain disorders as the regularly active pattern.”

The best exercises to ward off dementia

Still not feeling motivated?

According to Alzheimer’s Society, you could be doing more exercise than you realise. On their website, the leading charity said: “Physical exercise does not just mean playing a sport or running. It can also mean a daily activity such as brisk walking, cleaning or gardening.

“One study found that daily physical tasks such as cooking and washing up can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”

However, if you do want to get into more of a fitness routine, they advised: “There are two main types of physical activity – aerobic activity and strength-building activity. Each type will keep you fit in different ways. Doing a combination of these activities will help you to reduce your risk of dementia.”

Brb, need to find my running shoes.

