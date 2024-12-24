Only Fools and Horses Musical stars ‘visibly upset’ after racist abuse from crowd

The cast were reportedly shaken by the event (PA)

The cast of the Only Fools and Horses musical were left “visibly upset” after a performance was disrupted by racist abuse from an audience member.

Black cast members Bradley John and Gloria Acquaah-Harrison, who star as long-distance lorry driver Denzil Tulser and new character Mrs Obooko in the stage adaptation of the beloved sitcom, were reportedly targeted with vile heckling during a performance on Friday night (20 December).

The incident prompted producers of the musical, which is currently playing at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London, to release a statement condemning “any form of abuse towards our cast or company members”.

An eyewitness told The Sun that the audience on Friday night had been “rowdy”, with “everyone in the Christmas spirit and pumped up for the show”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But this idiot spoiled parts of the performance for those in ear shot, it was totally unacceptable what was blurted out,” they added.

“Unfortunately security were unable to identify the culprit and eject them from the theatre.”

A performance was disrupted when an audience member made vile remarks (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

A source close to the production claimed that “the cast members were visibly upset, it’s not the sort of thing you would expect to receive in everyday life, let alone on a stage”.

“Fellow stars were upset too, they couldn’t believe what they were hearing and felt for the people targeted,” the source added.

“It’s a warm and fun production, it’s totally unacceptable.”

On Saturday (21 December), show bosses put out a statement, stressing that: “Here at Only Fools and Horses The Musical we always act with respect and kindness towards ourselves and others. We do expect our audiences to do the same.

“Any unkind comments, bullying, discrimination or any form of abuse towards our cast or company members will not be tolerated by the producers or theatres. We expect respect on and off stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to working closely with the venue teams to ensure that our cast, company and audience embrace an environment of respect, inclusivity and safety.”

The musical is in the middle of a three week run at the Apollo before heading on a UK tour in 2025.

Actor Vinnie Jones is making his stage debut playing villain Danny Driscoll, while comedian Paul Whitehouse stars in the role of Granddad.