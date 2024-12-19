‘I Can Only Imagine’ Sequel in the Works at Lionsgate With Milo Ventimiglia Joining Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are in preparation for production on “I Can Only Imagine 2,” a sequel to the breakout hit “I Can Only Imagine.”

The 2018 film took in over $83 million at the domestic box office. The sequel will be directed by Brent McCorkle and Andrew Erwin from a screenplay written by McCorkle.

“I Can Only Imagine 2” will continue the inspirational true story of Bart Millard, once again played by John Michael Finley. Other returning cast members include Dennis Quaid, reprising his role as Arthur, and Trace Adkins, who returns as MercyMe manager Scott Brickell. Milo Ventimiglia joins the cast in a new role as singer/songwriter Tim Timmons.

Producers of the film include Kevin Downes, Erwin, Cindy Bond, Millard, Daryl Lefever and Joshua Walsh.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said, “We’re excited to be partnering once again with Kingdom on this continuation of Bart’s incredible story and are confident its winning combination of emotional truth and pure heart will connect with audiences everywhere.”

“’I Can Only Imagine’ captured the hearts of audiences when it was released, and continues to provide hope and encouragement to millions around the globe,” said Downes. “The success of that film led to the founding of Kingdom Story Company, where our mission is to tell stories that ignite a ‘rush of hope,’ and so we are thrilled that we get to return to this world and explore the rest of Bart’s incredible journey in our company’s first sequel. Co-Directors Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, along with Bart Millard, have crafted an emotionally rich, inspiring, and unexpected take that will appeal to both fans of the original and newcomers alike.”

From 2016 to 2022, Ventimiglia starred as Jack Pearson on the critically acclaimed NBC drama series “This is Us” and directed multiple episodes. He was nominated three times for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He also received a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series two years in a row.

Ventimiglia most recently starred in the feature film “Land of Bad” opposite Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth. He led the 2019 Disney film “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” an adaptation of the international best-selling novel by Garth Stein, starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the 2018 romantic comedy “Second Act” and had a surprise cameo in “Creed II.” He starred alongside Sylvester Stallone as his son in the sixth installment of the Rocky series “Rocky Balboa,” in Adam Sandler’s “That’s My Boy” and “Grown Ups 2,” and alongside Nicole Kidman in “Grace of Monaco.”

Ventimiglia starred in the ABC drama series “The Company You Keep” and produced the series through his production company DiVide Pictures. In 2016, Ventimiglia reprised his role of Jess in the continuation of the beloved television drama “Gilmore Girls,” which returned with four 90-minute episodes on Netflix. He re-teamed with Amy Sherman-Palladino for a recurring role on the fourth season of “The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.” Additional credits include “Gotham,” the Frank Darabont-helmed TNT drama “Lost Angels,” the critically acclaimed “American Dreams,” and David. E. Kelley’s “Boston Public.”

Ventimiglia is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

