The 'Only Murders In the Building' Cast Has News to Share About Season 5

Guess what Only Murders in the Building fans? We're about to get some more adventures with Charles, Oliver and Mabel!

The hit Hulu comedy series is currently airing new episodes of season 4, and folks know Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are all up for trophies at the 2024 Emmy Awards on September 15. But ahead of TV's biggest night, the show's Instagram had the actors drop the ultimate twist. In a video uploaded on September 4, the trio revealed Only Murders in the Building would return for season 5 sometime in 2025.



"We had our lawyers call business affairs," the caption read. "Turned the 4 into a 5. #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding is coming back for Season 5!!"

With Only Murders in the Building continuously building its devoted fanbase, it didn't take long for the joy to flood into the comments over a new season in the works.

"Season 4 just started and they just got picked up for season 5? How exciting is that!!!" one person wrote. "Yay!👏👏 Didn’t expect that to happen so fast! S4 just got started! Congratulations on your early renewal!! Season 5 here we come! 🙌🎉🎊❤️," another declared. "Yessss I am so happy that my favorite trio will be back again 🥹," a different viewer added.

As fans know, season 4 of the series is following Charles, Oliver and Mabel as they investigate the murder of Charles' Brazzos stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). This leads the group to venture to California, where they meet with a Hollywood production company to try and bring the story of how they made a podcast to the big screen.

While there are still weeks to go before we find out the who the killer is, at least we know more storylines are on the way. And given how well Martin, Steve and Selena work together, this news was truly only a matter of time.

Congrats to all and we're ready for the next big mystery!

