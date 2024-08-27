‘Only Murders in the Building’ Stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short Joke About Releasing ‘Banjos, Show Tunes and Pop’ Album: ‘I’ll Tell You What Wouldn’t Sell’

Would it be that unbelievable if Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short announced they were releasing an album together?

All three “Only Murders in the Building” stars have singing chops, and Season 3 of their hit Hulu series featured the “Death Rattle Dazzle” musical.

“Can you imagine?” Martin said when I suggested the trio record an album at the recent Los Angeles premiere of “Only Murders” Season 4. “It’ll be called ‘Banjos, Show Tunes and Pop.’”

He cracked, “It’s a perfect blend. It’s out finally – due to popular demand.”

Short added, “I’ll tell you what wouldn’t sell.”

As for new music from Gomez, it doesn’t sound like it’s happening anytime soon. “I’m in love with this right now,” she said. “I’m enjoying this.”

All three “Only Murders” stars go into Emmys night next month with acting nominations. The show received a total 21 noms.

Season 4 sees Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind and Eugene Levy joining the cast.

“All I wanna do is impress these guys,” Nanjiani said as he pointed to Martin and Short. “So I tried not to break because I thought, ‘If I break I’m going to humiliate myself.’ We’ve all met legends, and some are not that way. I won’t say who but you can probably look through my IMDb and figure it out. But these guys are truly wonderful human beings.”

Galifianakis did reveal that Short tried to make him break. “He was off-camera and he was trying to make me laugh to get me in trouble, I think,” Galifianakis said, smiling. “He was being unprofessional. But it was euphoria on set…With Martin Short and Steve Martin you’d think it would be intimidating, but it wasn’t.”

Michael Cyril Creighton confirmed that Galifianakis “couldn’t keep a straight face.”

“My favorite time on set this season was watching Zach Galifianakis and Martin Short work together,” Creighton said. “It was pretty fun to watch my favorite actors work with their favorite actors.”

Creighton also revealed who else he would like to see on the show. “You know, I love a character actress,” he said. “Patricia Clarkson, Margo Martindale, J. Smith-Cameron — all of that, please!”

