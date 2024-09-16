Only one-third of Americans have natural disaster plans for pets

Just one-third of Americans have a disaster preparedness plan that includes their pet, according to new research. Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the survey of 2,000 dog or cat owners revealed half of Americans (52%) believe natural disasters are unavoidable — and 29% find themselves losing sleep worrying about natural disasters and their homes. Despite this fear about the occurrence of natural disasters, less than half (45%) of respondents have a natural disaster plan in place, and even then, their plan might not cover everything important — including resources for their pet. The survey results highlight the importance of preparing for natural disasters during National Preparedness Month in September.