Only Post Malone Can Make the Football Jersey Cool

There's nothing less cool, the thinking goes, than a football jersey worn off the field. Or maybe there is something less cool: a football jersey...tucked into pants. Not even a collection of the world's greatest athletes can make this floppy sad mass of fabric look cool on Sundays, to say nothing of the tailgaters wearing oversized replicas in the parking lot. But, somehow, Post Malone took the world's trickiest puzzle—How Do You Style Up a Football Jersey?—and came up with an ingenious solve: tuck it in! (Being Post Malone helps, too.)

On Post, the jersey is tucked in and safely belted down, like a toddler in a car seat. The result: his jersey actually sorta fits now, rather than flapping in the wind. The jersey tuck is a style move heralded by Jonah Hill, who specifically told GQ he stuffed a Phoenix Suns jersey into his pants to troll the paparazzi waiting outside his apartment. Little did he know he stumbled on a very advanced style maneuver. The cherry on top is the jersey choice. Hill chose the little-loved Suns, while Post, who could have rocked the laundry of any number of Cowboys legends, went with a Dak Prescott "Color Rush" edition. To which we can only say: yeehaw.

