Only proper funding can rescue social care

The Nuffield Trust’s warning that parts of the adult social care market in England could collapse is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the sector (Large parts of adult social care market in England face collapse, thinktank warns, 22 November).

Recent national insurance and minimum wage increases, which the thinktank said could drive costs up by £2.8bn for private and non-profit social care providers, could be the tipping point for organisations already under pressure following a decade of cuts and ongoing inflationary pressures.

An unintended consequence of the change is an increase in the prevalence of unregulated introductory care agencies. Regulated providers will, arguably, be more heavily affected than unregulated providers as a result of increased overheads caused by specific quality and safety standards, which require sustained or increased investment in staff training, oversight and compliance.

In turn, this could have worrying consequences for the quality of care people receive and are able to afford at a time when many are already struggling to access the support they need.

The government must prioritise adequate long-term funding for care or risk a detrimental impact on an already fragile NHS, which relies on care providers for hospital discharge support.

Increased funding will also ensure providers retain the ability to meet the growing demand for care, while upholding the standards that people and communities deserve.

Laura Davies

Chief operating officer, The Good Care Group

