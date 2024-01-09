Only SNP tinpot dictators think tax hikes are a vote-winner

Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf is a devout believer in Scottish exceptionalism. This comes as no surprise, since a belief that Scots are fundamentally different from (superior to) their fellow UK citizens south of the border is a core belief of the SNP, which Yousaf leads.

Thanks to increased devolution powers, that belief now threatens to rob Scots of future tax cuts that are as desperately needed in Scotland as in any other part of the country. If the first minister is to be believed, this is all merely a curtain raiser for his party’s efforts, not only to gain independence, but to emulate a handful of northern European countries, all of which have radically different tax and spending levels from Scotland.

Unlike the selfish English, Scots are more concerned with funding local services, even if they have to pay more income tax. That is the claim, anyway. The question is whether Scots themselves believe it. And how much of their personal income they are willing to surrender to sustain that belief.

Scots already pay significantly more income tax than those living in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, thanks to the decision by ministers at Holyrood to freeze tax thresholds, particularly for the higher paid, while those elsewhere have risen.

There was a time when constant talk by SNP leaders about the sunlit uplands of independence could bring a tear to many a Scots’ eyes, invoking the skirl of the bagpipes and the stirring sight of the saltire blowing in the wind coming off the desolate moors. But when Nicola Sturgeon opined about “freedom”, she enthused her followers. When Humza Yousaf does it, everyone knows he’s doing so only to address criticism that he has no vision and, even if he had one, has no means of achieving it.

So yesterday Yousaf invoked “similar” north European countries (Denmark, Ireland and Finland this time round) and suggested that if Scotland were independent, we would all be £10,200 better off than at present.

That figure represents a 17-fold increase on the £600 figure the SNP plucked out of the air in the run-up to the 2014 independence referendum, and even for an imaginary windfall, that’s a pretty steep increase.

Further, the tax and spend figures for the three countries mentioned are so radically different from Scotland that Scots would be forced to choose between massive tax increases of between 20 and 30 per cent or, if the SNP really wanted to emulate Ireland, cut public spending by up to half.

That’s the bad news. The worst news is that Yousaf has no intention of delaying his ambition to create a high-tax country. He suggested yesterday that any tax cuts that the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, might introduce in the March budget will not be passed on to Scots, vastly increasing the tax gap between Scotland and the rest of the country and raising the alarming prospect of high-earners heading for the border.

It is a woeful and doomed political strategy, a fact underlined yesterday by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who talked about the prospect of giving Scots a tax break. This will no doubt be attacked by nationalists as yet another surrender to Toryism; Scots, after all, prefer to pay taxes in return for good local services.

But what good local services? How has the “nat tax” – the premium that Scots are now paying beyond what other UK residents are charged – benefited local services? NHS waiting times in Scotland are at a record high, Scottish schools are failing according to international data, over-priced ferries remain unbuilt and local town and city centres have degenerated into ghost towns.

The principle of levying higher income tax levels is dependent on persuading those with higher bills that they will benefit in other ways. If local services continue to fail, even after the devolved parliament has taken a large chunk of your income, how can that tax take be justified?

And all of this is in the context of a current “union dividend” that already gives Scots £1,500 each more in public spending.

The SNP’s “Nordic model” schtick was failing long before Humza Yousaf tried to rehabilitate it. In the real world, Scots want and deserve tax cuts as much as anyone else. Forcing them to pay more in return for less can only lead to the destruction of the independence dream.

