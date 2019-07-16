The only story bigger than the 2019 Wimbledon men's finals: Mirka Federer's engagement ring

There was a lot going on at the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday: a five hour, historic match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, a gorgeous and emotional Duchess Kate, who made an appearance alongside Prince William, and, oh yeah, Mirka Federer, who definitely is deserving of her own callout. And not for her facial expressions.

The 41-year-old wife of Roger, who boasts her own acclaimed career as a professional tennis player, looked rightfully stressed as her husband battled for yet another title.

While many, including Duchess Kate, emulated Mirka's look of desperation at the championships, Twitter was much more interested in her very large engagement ring than in the match itself.







"Mirka Federer's ring shining brighter than my future," wrote one Twitter observer. Joked another, "Gutted for @rogerfederer & his wife but not too gutted for his wife.... seen the size on that ring." One BBC commentator couldn't go without noticing her rock on live television, though he has since received much backlash for his comments.









It wasn't long before some outlets found out the details on her emerald-cut ring, believed to be a custom design by Brazilian jeweler H. Stern. According to Harper's Bazaar, the diamond is "encircled" by a snake-like band encrusted in tiny diamonds.

The Swiss former tennis player met Federer at the 2000 Summer Olympics. After marrying in 2009, the couple went on to have two sets of twins, who are often spotted at their father's matches.

