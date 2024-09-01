Only a third of Tory members want to leave ECHR

Of the six candidates vying to lead the party, only Robert Jenrick has made a firm commitment to leave the controversial treaty - Aaron Chown/PA

A minority of Conservative Party members favour Britain leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), according to a poll ahead of the first vote in the Tory leadership race.

Only 33 per cent of 1,500 party members surveyed said it should be Tory policy to leave the ECHR, with 29 per cent saying Britain’s membership should be reformed and 22 per cent saying the UK should remain in an unreformed ECHR.

It suggests the view of the party’s members towards the controversial treaty is more nuanced than previously suggested - with 51 per cent favouring staying in or reforming membership - and helps to explain why five of the six leadership candidates have refused to say they would definitely leave the ECHR if they were prime minister.

Only Robert Jenrick has made a firm commitment to leave the ECHR, while other candidates have said they would either leave if they could not reform Britain’s membership agreement, or that they would canvass the parliamentary party and follow the wishes of Tory MPs.

Previous polls of party members have suggested that a majority of members favour leaving the ECHR, but those polls were based on a binary choice between remaining and leaving. When the option of reform is thrown into the mix, the result is far less clear cut.

The private polling, seen by The Telegraph, was carried out for one of the leadership contenders ahead of Wednesday’s first round of voting in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak.

The party’s 121 MPs will vote in secret for their choice between Mr Jenrick, James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Dame Priti Patel, Tom Tugendhat and Mel Stride. Whoever comes last will drop out of the race, before another vote next week to reduce the field to four candidates.

Hustings events will take place during the rest of the month, including at the party conference at the end of September, before MPs narrow the contenders down to a final two. Members will then choose between the remaining two candidates.

The same poll asked members what the most important characteristics are for the new leader.

The top answer, cited by 46 per cent of respondents, was a leader who can keep the party unified.

The second most popular answer, with 38 per cent, was an experienced leader who has previously held high office, with 32 per cent mentioning this.

Just 21 per cent said they wanted a more Right-wing leader, with 23 per cent preferring a more centrist leader.

Mrs Badenoch remains the bookies’ favourite to win the race, followed by Mr Jenrick and Mr Cleverly.

Wednesday’s vote will reveal for the first time whether Mrs Badenoch and Mr Jenrick are as popular with Tory MPs as bookmakers think they are with the membership.