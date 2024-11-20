You Only Have Until This Date Before Earth's 'Second Moon' Disappears

Amy Glover
·2 min read
<span class="copyright">via Associated Press</span>
via Associated Press

Since 29 September this year, our moon has had a tiny neighbour.

Asteroid 2024 PT5 was first discovered in August of this year by NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System.

The researchers said the asteroid, which entered Earth’s orbit a few weeks ago, would provide a “two-month mini-moon” that’s set to leave our skies soon.

Its usual orbit is in the Arjuna asteroid belt, which spans around the sun.

But 2024 PT5 has been drawn in to our planet’s orbit, which is the one the moon spins around, thanks to Earth’s gravitational pull.

When is it going away?

The “mini-moon” is set to leave our skies on November 25.

The departure won’t be clean and instant though ― the asteroid is set to hover around Earth for a while after leaving our orbit, with its closest approach set to happen on the 9th of January 2025.

If you were wondering why the “mini-moon” isn’t just classed as space rubble, by the way, Dr Carlos de la Fuente Marcos told Space.com that it has to do with the length of the asteroid’s orbital detour.

“Mini-moons” happen when space objects like asteroids spin around the Earth in a complete rotation. They’ll do this more than once.

That’s in contrast to temporarily captured NEOs (non-Earth objects), which may get dragged out of their usual paths by our planet’s gravity but which don’t stay long enough to complete a full loop around the planet.

“You may say that if a true satellite [like the moon] is like a customer buying goods inside a store, objects like 2024 PT5 are window shoppers,” Dr Carlos de la Fuente Marcos (who researched 2024 PT5) told Space.com.

Will I be able to see the mini-moon?

Unfortunately, the mini-moon is too far away to spot with the naked eye.

In fact Live Science says even standard telescopes and binoculars won’t cut the mustard.

“However, the object is well within the brightness range of typical telescopes used by professional astronomers,” Dr Carlos de la Fuente Marcos informed Space.com.

If you’re wondering what specs count as “professional”, the researcher explained: “A telescope with a diameter of at least 30 inches plus a CCD or CMOS detector is needed to observe this object, a 30 inches telescope and a human eye behind it will not be enough.”

Still, we’ve just had a brilliant supermoon last week and a spectacular comet last month ― so it’s not like we’ve been starved of stunning skies.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • The dark energy pushing our universe apart may not be what it seems, scientists say

    Distant, ancient galaxies are giving scientists more hints that a mysterious force called dark energy may not be what they thought. Astronomers know that the universe is being pushed apart at an accelerating rate and they have puzzled for decades over what could possibly be speeding everything up. It is so vast it is thought to make up nearly 70% of the universe — while ordinary matter like all the stars and planets and people make up just 5%.

  • Archaeologists Dug Up a Royal Grave—and Found a Secret Chamber Hidden Inside

    The wooden chamber, Celtic in origin, was extremely well-preserved despite being 2,600 years old.

  • Rare 'doomsday' fish washes up in California, is it a bad omen?

    A rare 9-foot oarfish dubbed the "doomsday fish," washed up in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting of the species in the state this year. Oarfish, typically found deep in the ocean, are linked to earthquake myths but have no proven connection to seismic events.

  • As Japan sends a wooden satellite into space, experts say astronauts could one day live in wooden structures

    After Japanese scientists launched the world's first wooden satellite into space last week, experts in Canada are proposing ways in which wood could become a bigger part of space exploration. Made from the wood of a magnolia tree, the palm-sized LignoSat was sent to the International Space Station earlier this month. Developed by Kyoto University and building company Sumitomo Forestry, it will be sent into orbit on a test run next month. Aaron Boley, co-director of the Outer Space Institute in V

  • SpaceX calls off nail-biting catch attempt as booster splashes down to Earth

    SpaceX conducted the sixth Starship and Super Heavy test flight Tuesday afternoon, the fastest turnaround yet in the company’s test campaign.

  • A New Formula Reveals That Alien Life Might Form in Unlikely Realities

    We humans may have beaten the odds.

  • Starship's Sonic Booms Are So Powerful They Could Damage Structures on the Ground, Scientists Find

    Scientists have found that SpaceX's massive Starship rocket is so loud, its sonic boom could cause property damage back on the ground. Measurements taken during the Elno Musk-led company's fifth test flight last month suggest the resulting wave of sound and air pressure could pose "greater risk of structural damage, such as glass breakage […]

  • 35,000-year-old mummified sabre-tooth kitten found with fur intact

    The frozen mummy of a sabre-toothed cub found in Siberia was so well-preserved that it gave scientists the chance to study an extinct mammal unlike ever before.

  • Russian farmers ditch wheat for other crops after heavy losses

    Russian farmers say they will sow less wheat after heavy losses this year, switching to more profitable crops such as peas, lentils, or sunflowers. Such decisions will have direct implications for global wheat prices and inflation in major buyers like Egypt, as Russia is the world's top exporter of the grain. The trend represents a challenge for President Vladimir Putin's plan to expand exports and cement Russia's position as an agriculture superpower, giving it more international clout amid confrontation with the West over its actions in Ukraine.

  • Starship Shoots Into Orbit With Single Banana in Cargo Hold

    Space Banana SpaceX's latest test flight of its Starship spacecraft carried a highly unusual payload into orbit: a single banana. Footage showed the interior of the behemoth rocket being adorned with one, lonely piece of fruit. It also conveniently puts the size of the spacecraft to scale. The planned interior volume of its cargo bay […]

  • Where did COVID-19 originate? Saskatoon lab helps with genetic analysis that points to animal market

    A team of scientists, including one in Saskatoon, say they have strong evidence that the COVID-19 virus jumped from infected animals to humans, rather than originating from a laboratory leak. The analysis of hundreds of genetic samples provides strong but circumstantial evidence that the pandemic's origin is connected to the wildlife trade in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, said Angie Rasmussen, a study co-author and virologist at the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infection Disea

  • Baby saber-toothed cat mummy found in Siberia with intact skin, fur and toes is ‘mind-blowing,’ scientists say

    A mummified ice age cub discovered in Siberia is exceptionally preserved, providing the first view of what saber-toothed cats looked like and clues about their hunting style.

  • World's Largest Iceberg Stuck Spinning in Ocean Near Antarctica

    Satellite imagery captured the world’s largest iceberg continuing to spin in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica throughout October.Footage released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (CSU/CIRA & NOAA) shows iceberg A23a, spinning in the Southern Ocean, north of the South Orkney Islands of Antarctica.According to a BBC news report, the iceberg has been captured on top of a huge rotating cylinder of water since April, spinning counter-clockwise about 15 degrees a day.A23a is approximately 1,500 square miles in area, the size of Rhode Island, according to the NOAA.As long as the iceberg is stuck on the vortex, according to NASA, it delays its path along “iceberg alley,” a current that takes icebergs north to warmer waters, where they rapidly melt. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Leroy Chiao on SpaceX Starship Test, Elon Musk & Trump

    Former NASA Astronaut and Former International Space Station Commander, Leroy Chiao, weighs in on the stakes of SpaceX launching it's sixth starship test in Texas, and the possible concerns with Elon Musk and President-elect Trump's relationship knowing NASA would like to use Musk's Starship system. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • SpaceX to launch sixth Starship test flight with second booster catch

    SpaceX is scheduled to launch its sixth uncrewed test flight of Starship on Tuesday to expand the massive 400-foot rocket's booster capabilities and bring its "catch and reuse" launch system online.

  • Donald Trump Planning to Attend SpaceX Starship Launch Today

    VIPresident Elon Musk will have a powerful plus-one in attendance for a SpaceX launch on Tuesday. As The New York Times and other publications report, president-elect Donald Trump is expected to attend the sixth orbital flight test of its Starship rocket, the largest rocket in the world, which will lift off from SpaceX's Starbase facility […]

  • What is the ‘doomsday’ fish? 3 sightings of rare oarfish in Southern California explained

    A dead oarfish spotted along the Southern California coast marks the state's third sighting of the so-called "doomsday fish" this year.

  • Copenhagen building tunnel to protect city from future floodi

    Twenty metres below the city’s surface, workers in Copenhagen are constructing a tunnel to protect the Danish capital from future flooding. Kalvebod Brygge Tunnel stretches 1.3 km beneath the city before draining at Kalvebod Brygge waterfront area. It has capacity to store 10,000 cubic metres of water during heavy rain, known as a cloudburst. (AP video shot by James Brooks)

  • U.S. unmanned helicopters startup seeks to eliminate risks for pilots in dangerous flights

    The self-driving revolution is moving from the road to the air. A U.S. startup is developing a semi-autonomous helicopter that could spray crops, deliver cargo offshore and operate in other hazardous environments. (AP Video by Rodrique Ngowi.)

  • Trump to join Elon Musk for latest SpaceX test flight of megarocket Starship

    Donald Trump's attendance at the launch would be the latest public appearance he and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have made together since his reelection.