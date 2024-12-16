OnlyFans model spared jail for throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

An OnlyFans model who threw a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he campaigned in the General Election has been handed a 13-week suspended prison sentence.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, hurled a McDonalds banana milkshake at the politician as he emerged from a pub in Clacton-on-Sea.

Mr Farage, who went on to be elected as MP for Clacton, was covered in the milkshake and hit by the cup after it was thrown outside the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on June 4.

Thomas Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, initially denied assault and criminal damage, but pleaded guilty to both charges on the day of her trial in October.

At Westminster magistrates court on Monday, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram criticised Thomas Bowen for failing to show remorse, and called her actions “an attack on democracy”.

He sentenced her to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered that she carry out 15 days of rehabilitation sessions and 120 days of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation to Mr Farage, £17.50 in compensation to Mr Farage's security officer, James Woolfenden, whose jacket was stained by milkshake in the incident, as well as a £154 victim surcharge and £450 in costs.

Victoria Thomas Bowen leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 21 (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

In a statement read to the court, Mr Farage said he “felt humiliated” by the attack, which was caught on camera and broadcast around the world.

“I was deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards”, he said.

“The next time it might not be a milkshake.”

Mr Farage referred to “growing security concerns about my safety in public”, which has hampered his ability to campaign and make public appearances.

“This should not be the case”, he said. “Incidents like this put people off standing for public office, and are bad for our democracy.”

Sentencing, Judge Ikram said he has passed sentence in recent months for a string of offences targeting politicians.

“It is a dangerous trend, and one we must all do our part in countering”, he said.

“This was an attack on a Parliamentary candidate campaigning for election. It was not just an attack on him, it was an attack on our Parliamentary democracy.”

The judge said Mr Farage would not have known what hit him immediately, and he referenced the murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess in recent years.

“The risks of face-to-face engagement with the public are all too clear”, he said.

“Public debate must not be shut down by criminality such as this.”

He said Thomas Bowen was responsible for an “unprovoked and targeted attack”, and he added: “It is also clear to me, irrespective of what you now say, that at the time you had no regrets at all for attacking the now-elected Member of Parliament for Clacton because you didn’t agree with my political views.”

The court heard Thomas Bowen read online that Mr Farage was due to be in Clacton on the day of the assault.

She told police she “didn’t agree with his political views” and intended to attend one of his speeches, but missed the event.

“She went to McDonalds, bought a milkshake, and had the idea of throwing it over him”, the court heard.

“She wasn’t sure if she was going to do it or not.”

Thomas Bowen saw the politician leaving a pub, and “decided to do it as she had the opportunity”.

In her police interview after her arrest, Thomas Bowen was unrepentant about the damage to Mr Farage’s clothes as he “would have been able to afford it”, and added that she “didn’t regret her actions”.

Thomas Bowen, who lives in Clacton-on-Sea, told a probation officer ahead of the sentencing hearing that she suffers from mental health issues including ADHD, but no medical evidence was put forward to support the suggestion.

The court heard she says she has suffered online harassment, including trolling, rape and death threats, and she has been shouted at in the street.

The judge highlighted Thomas Bowen’s lack of remorse after the attack, and said he had “thought long and hard” before deciding to suspend the prison sentence.

In particular he highlighted that Thomas Bowen had been assessed as a low risk of reoffending, there was a good chance of rehabilitation, and the prisons are currently full and in crisis.

The court was told Thomas Bowen, who describes her profession as “social media content creator”, earns £2,500-a-month, but she also has “considerable debt”.