How an OnlyFans mom's ads got 9 kids got expelled from Florida private Christian school

Michelle Cline's car with OnlyFans profile promotion caused a stir in the private school pickup line. Her two kids and six others were expelled over the dispute.

The 7th grader remembers a bunch of kids huddled around to shield him when he said he looked up Piper Fawn at his Orlando-area school.

Piper Fawn is the OnlyFans name of Michelle Cline, a mother of two at Liberty Christian Preparatory School (LCPS). She had a decal on her car advertising her account, which some students had reportedly seen.

“The whole kid, mom thing was kind of the hot topic at the moment. It was, like, what we were conversing about,” said the student, who USA TODAY is not naming at the request of his guardian.

A few days later, he was expelled. He said the administrators told him was because he looked her up.

That was in October of 2023, nine weeks into his second year at the school. Months later, several more kids would be expelled over an unraveling dispute about the sticker on Cline's car promoting her site.

Cline’s two kids were expelled after she spoke to media about being asked to park off campus. Another mother, Lexy Thomas, complained about the sticker on TikTok, leading to her six kids being expelled. In the end, nine kids were yanked from their school year lives.

Kate Wheeler, the grandmother and guardian of the 7th-grader who looked up Piper Fawn, said his expulsion, which she did not provide proof of, has been a “blessing in disguise,” confirmed by how the school handled this controversy.

"I feel bad for Michelle, I feel bad for Lexy, what they’ve experienced with the school is unfair to their children," Wheeler said. "I feel bad for their children. What have they done? They're innocent kids."

LCPS did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

More: Florida lawmakers want to ban social media for minors: 'Woke' censorship or safety?

OnlyFans mom made content for fun, then money

Michelle Cline and husband Randy Cline who make sexually explicit OnlyFans content together. Their two kids were kicked out of Liberty Christian Preparatory School because of a dispute over advertising their content on their cars.

Cline, who goes by Piper Fawn on content subscription platform OnlyFans, said she and her husband got into making sexually explicit content for fun, and started making a bit of extra money on it on OnlyFans. Soon, she said she started making so much money that it replaced her work as a hairdresser.

Story continues

She said she put the decals promoting her OnlyFans page on her and her husband's car two years ago, as they decided to go "all the way" with the side hustle. Cline knew at the time that it was a risk, and she said if she had received pushback immediately, she may have backed down.

As the months and years ticked by, Cline figured she was in the clear. She said her kids continued to do well in school, she felt like she had a personal rapport with the headmaster, and she hadn't heard any complaints about it. Then, in January 2024, Cline was asked to park her car off of school grounds.

She said she obliged, but a couple of weeks (and several news stories) later, Cline received a three-page letter reviewed by USA TODAY saying her kids would be expelled.

"Pornography is a sexual sin that destroys lives and breaks up marriages. Young men are especially vulnerable," the letter signed by the LCPS Board states. "We asked you to remove the advertisement, or park off-site. We hoped this loving confrontation would cause you to reconsider and repent of these sins." The letter also mentioned Cline's appearances in the media.

Cline said she could understand why some might find it offensive but doesn't believe it is wrong since she just does it with her husband. "I'm doing the same thing every other married woman does, I'm just adding a camera to it."

Parent complains about OnlyFans mom, saying history goes back further

Lexy Thomas and her family at a Liberty Christian Preparatory School football game. Six of her kids enrolled at the school were expelled after she complained about another parent's OnlyFans sticker on TikTok.

Thomas made a TikTok calling for Cline's kids to be expelled and walking viewers through the screenshots of Cline's OnlyFans and social media, which teased explicit content. She said Cline had made the decal bigger when the school previously talked to her about it (Cline says she didn't hear complaints until this year and says this accusation is warped).

Thomas said she put the TikTok out there to challenge the school, as she believed it went against the standards they agreed to when sending their kids there.

"I don't agree with their lifestyle because I think it goes against everything, biblically that I believe in, but I don't have to believe in her life style to know that it's wrong to go against contracts we sign and the schools should uphold their contracts," she said. "That's all this was about."

In the expulsion letter obtained by USA TODAY, the head of school Jeremy Thomas (of no relation to Lexy) said Lexy Thomas was "causing conflict and disharmony within the school community."

Thomas said she was concerned that her kids, like Wheeler's grandson, said the decal was something widely known at school.

"When something that's bad becomes normal, that's that's a problem to me," she said.

9 kids left Liberty Christian over OnlyFans sticker controversy

Two of Lexy Thomas' kids at a Liberty Christian Preparatory School event. Six of her kids enrolled at the school were expelled after she complained about another parent's OnlyFans sticker on TikTok.

The school said it would consider reenrolling the Cline kids if the couple removed the decals from the vehicles, removed all social media including that on OnlyFans, and issued in writing to the school the couple's "desire to sincerely seek repentance and restoration."

The letter to the Thomas family also offered a meeting to discuss reenrollment if she takes down all videos and "refrains) from further gossip," but Lexy said she doesn't want her kids to go back there.

Cline thought it was unfair for the school to tell her how to make her money. Also, she wanted to set an example for her children.

"I just I feel like I want my kids to stand up for themselves. And I want to teach them that, you know, something you might be doing may not always be the most liked thing, but doesn't make it wrong," Cline said.

Both the Thomas kids and the Cline kids will be homeschooled for the remainder of the year.

Wheeler's grandson found another school in the area to attend. He said he doesn't talk with his friends from LCPS much, and he used to like technology class but his new school doesn't have it.

"It's weird because it happened months ago," he said. "But now everybody's making a big deal about it and stuff."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida OnlyFans mom had car decals. Her kids and 6 others got expelled