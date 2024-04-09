OnPolitics: Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment moves to Senate

Hello OnPolitics readers! The House will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate tomorrow, where Democrats are already saying they plan to dismiss the GOP's accusations against the top Biden administration official.

Senate Republicans, though, aren't planning to go down without a fight, USA TODAY's Riley Beggin reports.

"This is exactly what it looks like when someone is aware that there is a problem and wants to sweep the problem under the rug," Rep. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said from the Senate floor Monday. "You can't hide this."

❓ Why was Mayorkas impeached in the first place? The Republican-led House impeached Mayorkas back in February, alleging that he violated the Constitution by deliberately allowing migration to surge across the southern border. And it took them a couple tries to get the move through.

🔜 So, what happens next? House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will hold a ceremony and sign the articles of impeachment, before they are walked across the Capitol building by House impeachment managers.

The articles will be read aloud, and senators sworn in as jurors. Democrats are then expected to move to dismiss the trial, but it's not a sure thing that they'll be successful.

Read more here: What to expect in Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mayorkas impeachment moves to Senate