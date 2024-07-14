OnPolitics: Assassination attempt on Trump

Hello, OnPolitics readers. Rebecca Morin here, senior national news reporter at USA TODAY, with a special edition. On Saturday, there was an apparent assassination attempt at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump, who was rushed off stage with blood dripping down his ear and face after loud popping noises were suddenly heard, was said to be “fine” by his campaign. One person who attended the rally has died, and two others were seriously injured. The alleged shooter was "neutralized" by U.S. Secret Service, according to the agency, and is dead. Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle from the scene of the shooting at Trump's Pennsylvania political rally.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social, who was briefly treated by doctors at an area medical facility.

President Joe Biden, who was spending the weekend at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, condemned the attack on the former president and is heading back to the White House on Saturday evening. Biden spoke with Trump on Saturday evening.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick. It’s sick,” Biden told reporters at an emergency briefing room in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Political violence like what was seen at Trump’s rally is part of U.S. history (there have been several assassination attempts on multiple presidents – with four having been shot and died from injuries). Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned the act.

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said.

