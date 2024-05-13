OnPolitics: Bob Menendez faces trial over bribery and corruption charges

Hey OnPolitics readers! New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's trial over bribery and corruption charges started on Monday. With jury selection expected to take a few days, New Jersey voters will soon see how his defense unfolds in a courtroom in lower Manhattan.

The federal charges filed against Menendez include bribery and extortion to benefit Egypt and Qatar, the USA TODAY Network's Kristie Cattafi and Katie Sobko reported. But he is not alone in facing those charges. Menendez has been charged − in four successive indictments − alongside his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and three businessmen, including one who has already pleaded guilty.

Selecting a jury: The process of jury selection can normally take a day or two, but high-profile cases, especially ones that include politicians, can be more complicated, experts say.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

What will the defense do? Christopher Adams, a Monmouth County-based attorney and also a former president of the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey also explained to the USA TODAY Network that there will likely be three strategies used by Menendez’s team.

The first could highlight Menendez’s “heritage regarding storing money and not trusting banks," according to Adams The second could focus on what is considered appropriate conduct by a senator, including lobbying efforts, and the third would be “pointing the finger at his wife, what she may have done unbeknownst to him and deals she may have made.”

The eleventh hour: It's a very real possibility with multiple defendants that someone will agree to plead guilty at the eleventh hour.

Read more: Bob Menendez's trial begins Monday. How will his lawyers frame their defense strategy?

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bob Menendez faces trial over bribery and corruption charges