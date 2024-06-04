OnPolitics: GOP plots revenge in Congress after Trump conviction

Hey OnPolitics readers. Republican lawmakers are seeking revenge for the historic conviction of former President Donald Trump in a New York hush money case, which they’re calling a miscarriage of justice and a pointed political maneuver.

In the Senate, a cohort of conservative lawmakers are pledging to stop all Democratic priorities and block Biden administration nominees from approval, USA TODAY's Riley Beggin and Ken Tran reported. And in the GOP-led House, lawmakers plan to interrogate the Manhattan prosecutors that sought the conviction, strip federal funding from the state of New York and defund the efforts of special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing Trump’s classified documents case.

❌A Senate blockade is likely: A group of eight conservative senators led by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, pledged to block any additional funding that doesn't address national security, block confirmations of Biden’s political and judicial nominees, and purposely slow down consideration of any legislation led by Democrats.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

🥊House GOP to fight with 'everything in our arsenal': House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has requested Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg along with Matthew Colango, an attorney on Bragg’s team, to testify before a subcommittee next week.

🔥 Surge in fundraising: The Trump campaign said on Friday raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours after he was convicted. By comparison, the campaign had raised around $58 million in the second half of 2023.

Read more: GOP plots revenge in Congress amid raging views on Trump conviction; fundraising surges

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP plots revenge in Congress after Trump conviction