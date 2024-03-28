OnPolitics: Obama, Clinton and Biden to hold fundraiser that will raise at least $25 million

Hey OnPolitics readers! As President Joe Biden works to unite all factions of the Democratic Party, his campaign will get an assist Thursday night from former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

The pair will co-headline a high-dollar fundraiser at New York's Radio City Musical Hall that the Biden campaign said will raise at least $25 million − easily the most lucrative fundraiser of the election cycle. More than 5,000 supporters are expected at the sold-out event, USA TODAY'S Joey Garrison and Phillip Bailey reported.

🔴 This is more than fundraising though: The rare showing of three Democratic presidents presents a united front to help Biden bring together a Democratic coalition that's shown signs of splintering. Being joined by his two most recent Democratic predecessors is also a luxury that presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump lacks, having alienated himself from the Republican Party's old guard.

🚩 Red flags about Trump from the president's club: The fundraiser will serve as a reminder for voters of how seriously the previous Democratic White House occupants view a potential second Trump presidency. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden, Obama and Clinton "agree overwhelmingly" on how to protect "our critical freedoms," singling out reproductive rights and American democracy.

