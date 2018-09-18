An Onstage Marriage Proposal, Mrs. Maisel Sends a Message, and More Takeaways From the 2018 Emmys

Michelle Ruiz
Everything interesting that happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards, from surprising wins and shocking losses, to some off-book moments onstage.

The stuffy, staid old awards show is undergoing an existential crisis—ratings are down in recent years for all of the big ones; the Twitterati is bored with the antiquated format—and, sadly, this year's Emmys didn't do much to shake up the scene. The hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost, were largely low-energy, and despite boasting of more diversity and inclusion, the vast majority of the winners were neither diverse... nor inclusive. And yet! There were bright spots, from recognition for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's to a surprise proposal that blew the entire Bachelor franchise out of the water. These were the best moments.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel swept

Amazon is officially good for something other than rapid diaper deliveries! The freshman Amazon series rightfully cleaned up in the comedy categories, with Mrs. Midge Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, winning lead actress, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino picking up directing and writing honors, and the show itself beating out the likes of Atlanta, Barry, and Silicon Valley to win Outstanding Comedy Series. Best supporting actress in a comedy winner Alex Borstein —Mrs. Maisel's scrappy agent, Susie—provided a burst of much-needed fresh air and effectively woke me up from an early slumber when she shrugged off her jacket, shook her bosom, and declared, "I went without the bra."

This Emmys awkwardly nodded at diversity, inclusion and #MeToo in its clunky "We Solved It" opener—seemingly lumping it all together under the guise of "progress." But the triumph of Mrs. Maisel—a show about a 1950's housewife-turned-breakout standup comic doing it for herself—in the year of #MeToo was arguably more of a sign of the times than anything else during the awards.

"One of the things I love most about the show is that it's about a woman who's finding her voice anew," Brosnahan said. “It’s something happening all over the country right now."

Michael Che and Colin Jost were... abysmally boring

Speaking of women across the country rising up and finding their voices, two bros hosted the Emmys this year. So timely and relevant! Oh wait. Not only that, but one of them (Che) just publicly voiced his support for a man who masturbated in front of women in their workplace (Louis C.K.) and the other (Jost) has a track record that includes transphobic jokes.

Unfortunately, the philosophical opposition to the duo quickly expanded to include real-time opposition to their lackluster opening monologue, in which they unironically delivered jokes about #MeToo ("This year, the audience is allowed to drink in their seats... Because the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function").

A few people who would have done it better: Tiffany Haddish, RuPaul, Billy Eichner... almost anyone?

America bore witness to arguably the best public proposal ever

This was the best moment of the Emmys; arguably the only true moment of the Emmys. Just as you were replenishing your popcorn during what you may have misguidedly believed would be one of the less exciting categories of the evening (directing in a variety special), the winner, Oscars director Glenn Weiss, proved you dead wrong. Weiss artfully turned a tribute to his mom, who died two weeks ago, into a surprise proposal to his girlfriend, Jan (with his late mom's ring, no less!). "You wonder why I don't call you my girlfriend? It's because I want to call you my wife."

Cue: Claire Foy wiping away tears of joy, and a ripple of gratitude across the nation to Weiss for singlehandedly saving the Emmys.

The Reparations Emmys

Che briefly redeemed himself with this digital short of sorts in which he doles out back Emmys to a Who's Who of African-American actors who never got the awards love they deserved, including Kadeem Hardison (the immortal Dwayne Wayne on A Different World), Jaleel White (a.k.a. Steve Urkel) and Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons's housekeeper, Florence Johnston). A pretty ingenious idea, although, as Color of Change president Rashad Robinson noted on Twitter: "they could do this 'Reparations Emmy' stuff, or— hear me out— they could just give Black people some actual Emmys?"

Regina King

The lead actress in a limited series winner, for the Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds, appeared genuinely shocked on stage, but really, King shouldn't be surprised and neither should fans, because she is an exquisitely powerful and severely underrated talent (since Jerry Maguire, at least) who deserves to be a much bigger star—and who may well become one this year, as there is already Oscar buzz for her role in director Barry Jenkins's Moonlight follow-up, If Beale Street Could Talk. Not to mention that for all the Emmys's pithy jokes about "solving" diversity and doling out reparations Emmys, King was one of the only people of color to win this year.

Betty White once again proves she is an ageless wonder

The 96-year-old Golden Girl and First Lady of TV, an eight-time Emmy winner and 24-time nominee, was given a hard-earned standing O and a moment in the sun: "Little did I dream then that I would be here," White, everyone's wannabe grandma, said. "It's incredible that I'm still in this business and you are still putting up with me." Betty White has 10 years on Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is still, she'll have you know, working. I'll have what she's having.

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss in custom Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Photo: Getty Images

Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Logan Shroyer in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Photo: Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

Photo: Getty Images

Eric Bana

Photo: Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in Giambattista Valli

Photo: Getty Images

Larry David

Photo: Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

Photo: Getty Images

Ann Dowd

Photo: Getty Images

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Photo: Getty Images

Stefani Robinson

Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Morales

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas

Photo: Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Evelyn McGee-Colbert and Stephen Colbert

Photo: Getty Images

Deon Cole

Photo: Getty Images

Erika de la Cruz

Photo: Getty Images

Zazie Beetz in Ralph Lauren Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Sara Bareilles in Adeam

Photo: Getty Images

Tracy Morgan

Photo: Getty Images

Edgar Ramirez

Photo: Getty Images

Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Niles Fitch

Photo: Getty Images

Alison Brie

Photo: Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz in custom John Paul Ataker

Photo: Getty Images

Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Edie Falco

Photo: Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Photo: Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel in Anita Ko

Photo: Getty Images

Kit Harington

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Rudolph in Simone Rocha

Photo: Getty Images

Alison Sudol in Nina Ricci

Photo: Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Photo: Getty Images

Connie Britton in Sachin & Babi

Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Photo: Getty Images

David Harbour

Photo: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Lifford

Photo: Getty Images

Tracey Ullman

Photo: Getty Images

Marin Hinkle

Photo: Getty Images

Karamo Brown

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Sedaris in Adam Selman

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad Couture and John Legend in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Samira Wiley in Jenny Packham

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Mullally

Photo: Getty Images

Judith Light in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Betty Gilpin in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co

Photo: Getty Images

Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano and with Jordan Alexander jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Joey King in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Allison Janney

Photo: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture and Edie Parker

Photo: Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Peet

Photo: Getty Images

Marcus Scribner

Photo: Getty Images

Sydelle Noel in Antonio Grimaldi and with H.Stern jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Photo: Getty Images

Elisa Perry

Photo: Getty Images

Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Photo: Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Photo: Getty Images

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Constance Wu

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Photo: Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Bruhl in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Photo: Getty Images

O-T Fagbenle in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Q'orianka Kilcher

Photo: Getty Images

Letitia Wright in Pamella Roland

Photo: Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Aidy Bryant in Tanya Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Darren Criss in John Hardy

Photo: Getty Images

Peter Mackenzie

Photo: Getty Images

Max Minghella

Photo: Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia in Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Getty Images

RuPaul Charles in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Zeile in custom Blumarine

Photo: Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Mandy Moore in custom Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Fey in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Felicity Huffman

Photo: Getty Images

Natalia Dyer in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Marsai Martin

Photo: Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Alexis Bledel in Delpozo

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown in Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Louboutin shoes and with Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Noah Schnapp in Fendi

Photo: Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Solace London and Missoni

Photo: Getty Images

Issa Rae in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Miles Brown

Photo: Getty Images

Yvonne Orji

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah in custom Musika and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Madeline Brewer in Brock

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Wolf

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Crew in Rasario and Sam Edelman shoes and Suzanne Cryer

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Hartley with Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ellie Kemper in J.Mendel

Photo: Getty Images
