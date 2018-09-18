An Onstage Marriage Proposal, Mrs. Maisel Sends a Message, and More Takeaways From the 2018 Emmys

Everything interesting that happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards, from surprising wins and shocking losses, to some off-book moments onstage.

The stuffy, staid old awards show is undergoing an existential crisis—ratings are down in recent years for all of the big ones; the Twitterati is bored with the antiquated format—and, sadly, this year's Emmys didn't do much to shake up the scene. The hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost, were largely low-energy, and despite boasting of more diversity and inclusion, the vast majority of the winners were neither diverse... nor inclusive. And yet! There were bright spots, from recognition for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's to a surprise proposal that blew the entire Bachelor franchise out of the water. These were the best moments.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel swept

Amazon is officially good for something other than rapid diaper deliveries! The freshman Amazon series rightfully cleaned up in the comedy categories, with Mrs. Midge Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, winning lead actress, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino picking up directing and writing honors, and the show itself beating out the likes of Atlanta, Barry, and Silicon Valley to win Outstanding Comedy Series. Best supporting actress in a comedy winner Alex Borstein —Mrs. Maisel's scrappy agent, Susie—provided a burst of much-needed fresh air and effectively woke me up from an early slumber when she shrugged off her jacket, shook her bosom, and declared, "I went without the bra."

This Emmys awkwardly nodded at diversity, inclusion and #MeToo in its clunky "We Solved It" opener—seemingly lumping it all together under the guise of "progress." But the triumph of Mrs. Maisel—a show about a 1950's housewife-turned-breakout standup comic doing it for herself—in the year of #MeToo was arguably more of a sign of the times than anything else during the awards.

"One of the things I love most about the show is that it's about a woman who's finding her voice anew," Brosnahan said. “It’s something happening all over the country right now."

Michael Che and Colin Jost were... abysmally boring

Speaking of women across the country rising up and finding their voices, two bros hosted the Emmys this year. So timely and relevant! Oh wait. Not only that, but one of them (Che) just publicly voiced his support for a man who masturbated in front of women in their workplace (Louis C.K.) and the other (Jost) has a track record that includes transphobic jokes.

Unfortunately, the philosophical opposition to the duo quickly expanded to include real-time opposition to their lackluster opening monologue, in which they unironically delivered jokes about #MeToo ("This year, the audience is allowed to drink in their seats... Because the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function").

A few people who would have done it better: Tiffany Haddish, RuPaul, Billy Eichner... almost anyone?

America bore witness to arguably the best public proposal ever

This was the best moment of the Emmys; arguably the only true moment of the Emmys. Just as you were replenishing your popcorn during what you may have misguidedly believed would be one of the less exciting categories of the evening (directing in a variety special), the winner, Oscars director Glenn Weiss, proved you dead wrong. Weiss artfully turned a tribute to his mom, who died two weeks ago, into a surprise proposal to his girlfriend, Jan (with his late mom's ring, no less!). "You wonder why I don't call you my girlfriend? It's because I want to call you my wife."

Cue: Claire Foy wiping away tears of joy, and a ripple of gratitude across the nation to Weiss for singlehandedly saving the Emmys.

The Reparations Emmys

Che briefly redeemed himself with this digital short of sorts in which he doles out back Emmys to a Who's Who of African-American actors who never got the awards love they deserved, including Kadeem Hardison (the immortal Dwayne Wayne on A Different World), Jaleel White (a.k.a. Steve Urkel) and Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons's housekeeper, Florence Johnston). A pretty ingenious idea, although, as Color of Change president Rashad Robinson noted on Twitter: "they could do this 'Reparations Emmy' stuff, or— hear me out— they could just give Black people some actual Emmys?"

Story Continues