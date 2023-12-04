Ontario Awarding Victim Support Grant to Woodstock Police Service

The Ontario government is investing more than $4 million across the province to help support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, and child exploitation. The funding is being delivered through the Victim Support Grant program and includes $100,000 for Woodstock Police Service.

Woodstock Police Service (WPS), in partnership with Victim Assistance Service Oxford County, will work together to ensure people feel safe, secure, and supported in the community. In addition to initiatives to raise awareness about human trafficking, intimate partner violence, and child exploitation, funding will be used to help meet victim needs beyond what is available through counseling, and legal support. WPS will provide “go bags” to victims that contain personal care, nutrition, contact information, and comfort and activity items for youth victims.

“This funding is very welcome in our community,” said Ernie Hardeman, MPP for Oxford. “It will help to further the important work already being done to fight crime in Oxford and across Ontario. We will continue supporting victims of crime by investing in our police services to maintain safe communities.”

“Support for victims and survivors is a crucial first step to recovery,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “This important grant is part of our government’s plan to combat violent crime on our streets and ensure that victims are not left behind.”

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette