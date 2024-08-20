Ontario to ban supervised consumption sites near schools, close 10 locations

TORONTO — Ontario is set to ban consumption and treatment services sites within 200 metres of schools and child care centres, which will lead to the closure of 10 facilities.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones' announcement follows two reviews of the sites that the government ordered in the wake of the killing of a Toronto woman, who was hit by a stray bullet from a shooting near one of the sites.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat had been walking through her southeast Toronto neighbourhood of Leslieville shortly after noon on July 7, 2023, when she was shot as a fight broke out between three alleged drug dealers.

The 10 sites that will have to close due to the new rules include five in Toronto, and one each in Ottawa, Kitchener, Thunder Bay, Hamilton and Guelph.

A spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford says the province will be introducing more addiction recovery supports and new treatment hubs, as part of the announcement Jones is set to make at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference.

A recent policy paper on opioid use from AMO had the municipalities calling for a more collaborative approach and said the consumption sites save lives.

"Supervised consumption sites are an important component of Ontario’s harm reduction approach," the association wrote.

"A recent study of supervised consumption sites in Toronto found that a city-wide reduction in overdose mortality rate of 42 per cent after the implementation of supervised consumption sites.

The Ford government introduced the consumption and treatment services model in 2018, saying it would focus on connecting people to treatment, rather than the previous supervised consumption model.

At that time, the province put in place a cap of 21 such sites in the province, but has only funded 17. There are other supervised consumption sites around the province that have received federal approval but no provincial funding, and two of them in northern Ontario recently closed due to a lack of funds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press