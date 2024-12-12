Ontario could cut off energy to U.S. if Trump imposes tariffs: Ford
Speaking to reporters after a meeting between Canadian premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would support cutting off energy exports to the U.S. in retaliation if U.S. president-elect Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian imports when Trump takes office in January. Ford says he didn’t want to cut off energy exports but warned Trump’s tariffs are “coming” and that Ontario and Canada needed to respond.