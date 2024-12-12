Ontario could cut off energy to U.S. if Trump imposes tariffs: Ford

CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canada's premiers on Wednesday to discuss Ottawa's plan to address U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's concerns about the Canada-U.S. border.This is the second time Trudeau has met with premiers since Trump threatened to hit Canada with steep tariffs last month — and the first meeting since the prime minister's dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.The president-elect said that on his first day back in office, he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on goods coming i