Ontario dries out with abundant sunshine this weekend, but stormy break is brief

After a historic and devastating flood for parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), we will finally have a chance to dry out heading into and through most of the weekend.

Unfortunately we will not be able to completely shake the all too familiar risk for a passing thunderstorm, but this weekend will feature abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures.

Please read on for all the details on your weekend forecast, and a look ahead at the rest of July, as well.

We will kick-off the weekend with gorgeous weather for Friday - abundant sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

Baron - Friday temperatures southern Ontario - July 18

Friday night will bring great sleeping weather -- another night to open up the windows.

Baron - Friday overnight southern Ontario - July 18

Saturday will be a spectacular summer day with sunshine, seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity.

Baron - Saturday temperatures - July 17

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and seasonal.

Baron - Saturday overnight - July 18

Sunshine will mix with cloudy periods during Sunday. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening, especially to the north of the GTA, but most of the day will be dry.

Baron - Sunday temperatures southern Ontario - July 18

Next week will be warm and humid, but unfortunately it will also bring a return to the daily threat for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the middle of the week. While the days won’t be washouts, we will once again have a risk for localized downpours.

This muggy and occasionally stormy pattern is expected to persist through the end of July.