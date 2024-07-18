Ontario dries out with abundant sunshine this weekend, but stormy break is brief
After a historic and devastating flood for parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), we will finally have a chance to dry out heading into and through most of the weekend.
Unfortunately we will not be able to completely shake the all too familiar risk for a passing thunderstorm, but this weekend will feature abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures.
Please read on for all the details on your weekend forecast, and a look ahead at the rest of July, as well.
We will kick-off the weekend with gorgeous weather for Friday - abundant sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.
Friday night will bring great sleeping weather -- another night to open up the windows.
Saturday will be a spectacular summer day with sunshine, seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and seasonal.
Sunshine will mix with cloudy periods during Sunday. A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening, especially to the north of the GTA, but most of the day will be dry.
Next week will be warm and humid, but unfortunately it will also bring a return to the daily threat for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the middle of the week. While the days won’t be washouts, we will once again have a risk for localized downpours.
This muggy and occasionally stormy pattern is expected to persist through the end of July.