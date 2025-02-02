Ontario election 2025: How to cast your vote on or before Feb. 27

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Ontario's snap election is set for Feb. 27. Here's what you need to know about casting a ballot.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

Residents of Ontario who are Canadian citizens and 18 or older can vote.

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

Those who are not already registered must add or update their information at registertovoteon.ca to receive a voter information card before election day. Elections Ontario says the cards with information about your riding and assigned voting locations will be in the mail from Feb. 17 to 22.

You must bring your voter card and one piece of identification that shows your name when you go to vote.

If you don't receive a voter card, you can still cast a ballot by bringing a piece of ID that shows both your name and home address to the polling station. Elections Ontario says photo ID is not required.

HOW DO I VOTE IN ADVANCE OR BY MAIL?

If you need to vote by mail, you must apply online before 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 21 to receive a voting kit. For your mail-in vote to be counted, Elections Ontario must receive a completed kit by 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 27.

You can vote in person at your local election office up until 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Voters can also head to advance polls in their electoral districts from Feb. 20 to 22. Locations will be listed on the Elections Ontario website. The website also has information for those who may be eligible to vote from home or a hospital under certain circumstances.

HOW DO I VOTE ON ELECTION DAY?

You can cast a ballot at your assigned polling station from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

