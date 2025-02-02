Ontario election 2025: Leaders set to make stops in Ottawa, Orangeville

Ontario's party leaders are set to continue campaigning across the province today as Canada gears up for a trade war with the United States.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who spent Saturday speaking out against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, does not have any public events scheduled today.

Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make a stop at an Ottawa health-care facility before attending the re-election campaign kickoff for Kanata-Carleton MPP Karen McCrimmon.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will hold an event at a restaurant in Orangeville Ont., to support local candidate and former Orangeville mayor Sandy Brown before knocking on doors in the community.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles also doesn’t have any public events scheduled for today, but is expected to campaign in the Greater Toronto Area.

The snap election is set for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press