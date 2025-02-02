Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Sunday, Feb. 2

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Sunday, Feb. 2:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ford has no public events scheduled.

---

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Stiles has no public events scheduled but is set to make campaign stops in the Greater Toronto Area.

---

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Ottawa: Crombie is set to stop at a health-care facility at 10 a.m. She will then attend the re-election campaign kickoff event for Kanata-Carleton MPP Karen McCrimmon. Crombie is also expected to make an appearance at Ottawa's Winterlude festival at 1:30 p.m.

---

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

ADVERTISEMENT

Orangeville: Schreiner has a meet-and-greet at a restaurant with local Green party candidate and former Orangeville mayor Sandy Brown. He will then spend some time canvassing the neighbourhood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press