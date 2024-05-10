Ontario Energy Association Applauds Clean Energy Opportunity Report Release

In a statement released on January 19, 2024, the Ontario Energy Association (OEA) expressed its enthusiasm for the unveiling of Ontario's Clean Energy Opportunity, marking the conclusion of the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel's work.

The OEA praised the Ontario government's initiative in establishing the Panel, emphasizing its role in providing tailored advice for addressing the significant transformation needed in the province's energy system to meet clean energy demands. Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA, voiced the association's eagerness to collaborate with the Ontario government in implementing the key recommendations outlined in the report.

"Transitioning Ontario's energy system to meet net-zero objectives is a major undertaking," remarked Brescia, stressing the necessity for a comprehensive, clear vision, and a detailed plan to instill investor confidence, attract essential capital, and ensure an orderly transition.

The OEA's 2021 Net Zero 2050 report previously highlighted the opportunities and challenges inherent in Ontario's energy transition, exploring aspects such as energy sources, potential technologies, and major sectors. Subsequent reports from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and other organizations have corroborated the substantial scale of investment required for this transition.

The Panel's report offers valuable guidance on how the government and its agencies can provide the necessary clarity to facilitate the significant investments essential for a successful energy transition.

Positioned as the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector, the OEA plays an integral role in energy policy development and decision-making in Ontario. Representing a diverse spectrum of energy industry leaders, the OEA aims to contribute to the continued evolution of Ontario's energy landscape. Learn more about the association at www.energyontario.ca.

Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor