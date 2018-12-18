Ontario freezes the price of fishing licences

The province of Ontario says the cost to buy a fishing licence will remain the same in 2019.

It says it's cancelling a scheduled licence fee increase that was set to take place next year.

In addition to freezing the fees, the province also says it's removing the $2 service fee.

"We're making it easier for Ontarians to get out on the water and enjoy the great outdoors by keeping fishing licences more affordable," John Yakabuski, Ontario's minister of natural resources and forestry said.

"This [change] will put $2.7 million back into the pockets of hard-working people of Ontario."

In addition to freezing the fees, the province is also adding two new licence-free fishing events in 2019. Those will take place on the weekends of Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Two other free fishing weekends already take place in Ontario, including the Family Day Weekend and a Family Fishing Week in June.

Earlier this year, the province announced it would offer free fishing licences for veterans and current military members.