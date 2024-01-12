Ontario Govt Activates Disaster Recovery Assistance Program for Southwestern Ontario

The Ontario government has initiated the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) program in specific areas of southwestern Ontario, prioritizing the safety and well-being of those affected by the recent natural disaster.

On August 23, 2023, thunderstorms swept through southwestern Ontario, causing substantial damage in the Town of Essex, the Municipality of Lakeshore, the Town of Kingsville, and the Town of Amherstburg. The storms resulted in localized flooding, power outages, washed-out roads, and flooded basements.

Environment Canada reported rainfall of up to 180 millimetres between Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie from August 23 to 25, with a maximum of 214 millimetres recorded in Harrow in the Town of Essex. Essex County experienced the most rainfall, categorized as a one-in-100-year event.

Anthony Leardi, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Essex, expressed the government's commitment to assisting affected residents, acknowledging the exceptional response of emergency responders during the challenging circumstances.

Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, affirmed the government's solidarity with residents facing losses due to extraordinary flooding in southwestern Ontario. He thanked municipal staff, volunteers, and emergency responders for their unwavering support during the flooding.

The Disaster Assistance Program covers primary residences, essential contents, small businesses, farms, and not-for-profit organizations. It provides financial assistance for emergency expenses and the costs associated with repairing or replacing essential property after a natural disaster, particularly for damages not covered by insurance. Low-income households can also apply for assistance related to sewer backup damages, which are typically ineligible under the program.

Residents lacking insurance coverage or facing insufficient coverage for essential costs have until March 27, 2024, to submit applications for assistance through the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter