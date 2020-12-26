Ontario identifies first cases of COVID-19 U.K. variant in the province

Ontario announced on Saturday its first two confirmed cases in the province of the COVID-19 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

Ontario is the first province to identify the new COVID-19 variant.

The confirmed cases identified are from a couple from Durham, Ont., with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, said in a news release on Saturday.

Both individuals have been informed and are now in self-isolation as per public health protocols, it said.

This variant has now been detected in multiple countries beyond Britain, including Denmark, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

With inbound international travel, it is not unexpected to have identified the new variant in Ontario, the news release said.

