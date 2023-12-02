Crombie leading after second round of voting for Ontario Liberal leader

TORONTO — Voting for the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party is going to a third round, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie having nearly secured enough votes for the win.

Yasir Naqvi, a Liberal MP and former provincial cabinet minister, secured the fewest points in the second round of voting with 3,101 and has dropped off the ballot.

His supporters votes are now being tallied up and added to the points of the remaining two candidates: Crombie and Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

Erskine-Smith and Naqvi have endorsed each other as second choices, though their supporters are not obligated to rank them that way.

Party members voted using ranked ballots and points get awarded on a weighted system.

The magic number to win is 6,471 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press