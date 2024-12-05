Ontario MPPs vote in favour of bill to encourage school boards to bring police back into classrooms

Jess Dixon says community school liaison officer programs are designed to build meaningful relationships between students and officers, serving as a bridge between schools, families, and communities. (Carmen Groleau/CBC - image credit)

The Ontario legislature passed a private member's bill on Wednesday for the Ministry of Education to encourage and support all publicly funded school boards in partnering with police services through community school liaison officer (CSLO) programs.

The motion was introduced by Kitchener South–Hespeler MPP Jess Dixon. It passed 56 to 27 with the NDP and Green members voting against it.

In a news release, Dixon said community school liaison officer programs are designed to build meaningful relationships between students and officers, serving as a bridge between schools, families, and communities.

Her private member's bill comes after some boards opted to remove the school resource officer program, including in Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, London and Waterloo region, with the Waterloo Region District School Board pausing it in 2020 and later voted to end it in 2021. In Peel Region, the police service opted to end the program in July 2020 after community consultations.

Dixon said the motion is not about turning back the clock, but about moving forward with clarity and purpose.

"As someone who has seen first-hand the positive influence of school resource officers, it has been a privilege to champion this effort," Dixon, a former Crown attorney, wrote in the release.

"This program is about fostering trust, creating connections, and ensuring every student feels safe and supported in their learning environment."

Dixon highlighted the importance of these partnerships in building trust and relationships within schools, protecting students from external threats like human trafficking and gang recruitment, and creating a positive perception of safety and security in the school community.

"When an officer's presence becomes a source of mentorship and support, it starts to replace fear with trust," she said.

"It moves us closer to a future where no child feels excluded from the safety and protection that every Ontarian deserves, and where a police uniform could become a symbol of security and reassurance for all," Dixon added.

School resource officer Cnst. Cory McAree has been stationed at Ottawa Technical Secondary School for the last three years.

Waterloo Region District School Board's decision to suspend the program followed concerns raised by community groups.

In July 2021, the school board issued an apology to people negatively impacted by the program.

"The move to end the program aligns with our commitment to ensuring that our schools are welcoming and supportive learning environments for each and every one of our students," the board said in a statement on its website.

Motion emphasizes collaboration: MPP

Dixon said her motion emphasized collaboration and forward-thinking, recognizing past concerns while advocating for reforms to enhance the program's equity and impact.

She has also expressed her commitment to ensuring that the program is reimagined as a tool for safety, inclusion, and connection.

Dixon said she received support for the motion from a wide range of stakeholders, including law enforcement organizations, community leaders, and education advocates.

The Ontario Gang Investigators Association and the Police Association of Ontario have highlighted the critical role that CSLO programs play in preventing exploitation and supporting at-risk youth, according to the release.

"Yesterday's vote represents a meaningful step toward a safer, more trusting, and less divisive Ontario," Dixon said.