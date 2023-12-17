Week to kick off with lake-effect snow in Ontario after dreary Sunday

Most of Eastern Canada will be the hook for extreme weather soon, with excessive, potentially record-setting rains in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, alongside intense winds for the latter.

DON’T MISS: Frigid air on the lam in Canada as unseasonable December rolls on

Much of Ontario will be fortunate enough to avoid the storm impacts as the system makes its way up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, but it won't escape all of it. And, on top of that, colder temperatures and lake-effect snow will be on southern Ontario's doorsteps for early this week.

image3

Showers pushed in across southern Ontario on Sunday, but don’t get too used to the mild temperatures.

Heavier, more persistent showers are expected on Monday in Ontario's eastern section, as the region will be closer to the track of the storm moving in from stateside, risking much higher rainfall totals in excess of 40 mm.

Behind the system, a lobe of cold air will track down south, forcing temperatures to fall below the freezing mark late Monday. Winds will be coming from the north, making things quite gusty Monday evening into Tuesday.

image11

An upper trough slides across southern Ontario Monday overnight into Tuesday, providing the opportunity for the development of light snowfall across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding areas.

Temperatures will continue to be below the freezing mark on Tuesday. This will be the first time this month that we will have a temperature reading of below the freezing mark.

image5

The absence of truly frigid Arctic air will somewhat limit the intensity of these snow squalls, but the snowbelt regions will see locally over 10 cm of snowfall with bands developing off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Remain mindful of the snow risk near the lakes on Monday and prepare for rapidly changing conditions. There is a risk the Tuesday morning commute will be impacted through the GTA with periods of light snow and gusty winds. Something that hasn’t happened with frequency this December.

Story continues

image18

Temperatures will remain below freezing into Tuesday, marking the first time this month we’ve seen readings come in below zero degrees.

This seasonable cooldown won’t last long. We’ll see a return of mild air pushing in later next week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images-108161650.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario.