Ontario reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths on Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 485 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 309 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people and 41 are in partially vaccinated individuals.

There were 174 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario as of this morning.

Starting today, children in Ontario born in 2009 are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says it widened eligibility to 11-year-olds who will turn 12 this year after monitoring data from Alberta and British Columbia that didn't identify risks after administering the shot to that age group for months.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have both shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in 'good health'

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor's mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement. The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin. More than 11,500 p

  • BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies

    The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The issue does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier, BlackBerry said, adding that, at this time, no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

  • Ex-head of Canada's vaccine rollout charged with sexual assault

    Prosecutors in Quebec have charged Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin with one count of sexual assault. The prosecution service confirmed the charge in a tweet Tuesday night. The charge is believed to stem from an alleged incident that took place sometime between Jan. 1 and April 30 of 1988, according to his legal team. Fortin had been in charge of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout until May 14, just five days before the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service referred a sexual misconduct investigatio

  • Seasonal residents concerned about large crowds visiting Thunder Cove beach

    Some seasonal residents in Lower Darnley are upset about the amount of people visiting Thunder Cove beach this summer. Natalie Pomerleau-Dalcourt, who's been renting a cottage near the beach over the last few years, says it's not uncommon to find cars parked on both sides of the road preventing the safe flow of traffic in and out of the area. "When we first started coming six or seven years ago ... there'd be a line up of cars, but it was still possible to drive past them to get to our cottage,"

  • Three Alberta universities update COVID strategy

    CALGARY — Unvaccinated students and staff at three Alberta universities will have to get regular COVID-19 rapid tests to attend campus this fall. Edmonton's University of Alberta, the University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge released a joint return-to-school plan on Tuesday detailing rapid testing, vaccination and mask requirements. The three research schools said they won't mandate vaccinations — like some others in Canada have — but anyone who refuses to disclose vaccination stat

  • Cooler temperatures, rain help B.C. firefighting effort, but relief may be short-lived

    Overnight rain combined with cooler temperatures has taken an edge off of some of the most aggressive wildfires among more than 260 burning throughout British Columbia. Todd Nessman, the manager of fire operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said Tuesday that the reprieve was welcome after winds fanned fire growth over the weekend, including on the White Rock Lake fire, which destroyed as many as 70 properties west of Okanagan Lake. The overnight rain and increasing relative humidity also all

  • Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers on Tuesday finalized legislation to raise the minimum age to get married in the state from 14 or 16, a decision that would end the state's status as an outlier compared to surrounding states. The Senate voted unanimously to accept House changes to the measure, which now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for his likely signature. Children who are 16 or 17 would still be required to receive parental permission or a judge's approval to get married, and

  • Canada to resume flights to aid Afghan evacuations

    "CAF flights will support ongoing operations and will evacuate as many Afghans, who are at risk due to their close and enduring relationship with Canada, as possible," a CAF spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters. U.S. forces had to pause all evacuations after thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday, after the Taliban fighters streamed into the capital unopposed.

  • Okanagan Chief inspired by community’s ‘strength and resilience’ in face of wildfire

    The White Rock Lake wildfire has burned through berry patches, hunting grounds and ceremonial sites, destroying many beloved homes where sqilxw families have raised up several generations. People living in Okanagan Indian Band IR #1 have been under an evacuation order since Aug 6, and that order was expanded on Sunday to include the northern end of the OKIB community. Today the order was partially rescinded for the Head of the Lake and Round Lake areas. Byron Louis is Chief of the Okanagan India

  • California to review 2009 fatal shooting at train station

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general said Tuesday that his office will conduct its own review of a transit officer's involvement in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Black man at a San Francisco Bay Area train station in 2009. The decision by Rob Bonta comes after Nancy O’Malley, Alameda County's district attorney, announced in January that her office would not file a murder charge against former Bay Area Rapid Transit officer Anthony Pirone in the death of Oscar Grant on News

  • Vaccinations should be mandatory in Ontario schools, elementary teachers union says

    Ontario's elementary school teachers union has come out in favour of mandatory vaccination for all school staff, and said the province's voluntary disclosure policy announced Tuesday does not go far enough to protect students and education workers from COVID-19. The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) made the announcement after its annual meeting, and called on the Ford government to do more to safeguard the health of students and staff before the academic year begins in a matter o

  • Fish-killing pesticide project planned for Miramichi watershed delayed

    A plan to begin applying the fish-killing pesticide rotenone to sections of the Miramichi watershed has been delayed by at least one day, the Atlantic Salmon Federation says. Approved by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) earlier this year, the plan gave the green light to eradicate smallmouth bass, an invasive species, by spraying sections of the Miramichi watershed beginning on Tuesday. The Atlantic Salmon Federation and the North Shore Micmac District Council have been pushing for t

  • U.S. families mid-adoption trying to get Afghan children out

    After five frustrating years mired in bureaucratic delays, Bahaudin Mujtaba and wife Lisa had hoped to finally bring the 10-year-old Afghan boy they’re adopting to their home in Florida this year for a chance at a different future. But with the collapse of the Afghan government, the couple is desperately trying to get the boy, Noman, on a flight out of Kabul -- going anywhere -- before the chance to leave disappears. In the chaos following the Taliban takeover, Noman and another family tried to

  • Halifax Wanderers advance in Canadian Championship with 2-1 win over AS Blainville

    HALIFAX — The Halifax Wanderers are through to the second round of the Canadian Championship after downing AS Blainville 2-1 on Tuesday. The Wanderers struck first, with Cory Bent scoring in just the 10th minute. Guy Penda evened the score in the 52nd minute, converting on a penalty kick for Blainville. The game winner went to Halifax's Joao Morelli who came off the bench for Scott Firth in the 60th minute, then scored from the penalty spot 12 minutes later. The Wanderers currently sit in second

  • “We Have Heard the Public”

    This morning CAO Brandi Morissette told LMT that the council would be resuming their council meetings over Zoom. She said, “We have heard the public, and we understand what they want.” She added they would also be recording the meetings, which would be made available over the RM’s website once they figure out the technical aspects of how that is done. The August 10th meeting was not available over video with only audio and the agenda displayed. Morissette said the public would be able to attend

  • Yukon candidate dropped by Conservatives will run as an independent

    Jonas Smith plans to run as an independent candidate after being turfed by the Conservative Party of Canada less than one week ago. "It was largely due in response to the overwhelming encouragement I got from people across the political spectrum," he told CBC News. "I think running as an independent actually provides me with an opportunity to connect with voters who feel disaffected for a variety of reasons. Beyond that, I think most importantly I can honestly appeal to the people that are just

  • Evacuations ordered amid growing California fires

    As firefighters continue to battle the massive Dixie Fire, other crews in Northern California are dealing with other growing wildfires that are forcing evacuations and threatening more mountain communities. (Aug. 17)

  • Drugs seized, 3 people arrested following traffic stop in eastern P.E.I.

    Kings District RCMP says drugs were seized and three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Rollo Bay. The RCMP say that last Friday at around 4 a.m. police stopped a car travelling 160 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Police say that following a vehicle search, 300 grams of what they believe to be cocaine and 136 grams of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine were seized. An unsecured firearm and some drug paraphernalia were also seized. "There is no danger to the public. The drugs ar

  • Local actor ‘Rose’ to the challenge

    Performers continue to find innovative ways to participate in new shows during the pandemic, including online streaming plays like Pageant. Richmond-raised actor Nick Rose is one of six male-identifying actors who play women competing for the title of Miss Glamouresse. The show is streaming online from the Kay Meek Arts Centre in West Vancouver tomorrow (Aug. 18) and Aug. 25 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. An alumnus of Whiteside elementary and McRoberts secondary schools, Rose credits his Grade 7 teacher, M

  • Shell-shockers! Local officials unveil ultra-rare albino, two-headed turtles

    Two albino snapping turtles and another turtle born with two heads. Weird things happen in nature – or in a lab – that humans rarely see. But staff at a London-area conservation authority are getting an up-close look at these unusual specimens thanks to a program designed to help save endangered turtles. “We've been doing the spiny softshell turtle recovery work for a number of years, and this has been another very successful year,” Scott Gillingwater, a species-at-risk biologist, said, standing