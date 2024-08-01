Ontario Summer Games starting today in London will 'feel like the Olympics'

Hockey players Annabella Van Berkel and Avery Jones, left to right, are both keen to take on some of Ontario’s top under-16 players at the Ontario Summer Games in London. (Andrew Lupton/CBC - image credit)

As the Ontario Summer Games get ready to kick off today in London, general manager Dave De Kelver likes to keep in mind that this event has been seven years in the making.

"It's an exciting time for us," he said. "We're finally here but it's been planning in stages for a long time."

In 2017, London won the bid to host the 2020 Games, a four-day event that draws young athletes in 18 sports.

As the 2020 Games approached, though, COVID-19 came calling, forcing the event to be cancelled and later rescheduled for this summer. Now, the London Games is running concurrently with the 2024 Paris Olympics.

De Kelver doesn't see this as a disadvantage for these Games, which run though Sunday.

Ontario Summer Games general manager Dave De Kelver isn't worried about them competing with the Olympics in Paris. 'It's great timing for us.' (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

"Actually, it's great timing for us," he said, "because a week ago these kids were probably watching the opening ceremonies in Paris and they will experience their own because we will do an opening ceremonies that is Olympic-style. They will march past mom and dad, give the wave and go out onto the field. To a 12- to 18-year-old kid, it will feel like the Olympics."

The opening ceremony on Thursday begins at 6 p.m. at Alumni Stadium at Western University and will feature a performance by singer Rêve.

De Kelver expects the opening ceremony will draw about 9,000 people.

The Summer Games athletes, ages 12 to 18, will compete at venues across the city and in the surrounding area. All the events are free for spectators.

Western University will host women's hockey and rugby, while Fanshawe College will host basketball and softball. Cycling will roll through Springbank Park.

Historic Labatt Memorial Park will host baseball and canoeing will happen at Fanshawe Lake.

Outside London, the quarry at St. Marys will be the site of the swimming leg in triathlon, while sailing will be at the Port Stanley Sailing Club.

"Virtually every park that you can think of in town here is being used," said De Kelver. "You'll see a lot of signage out for the events, so please come and join us."

Venues for the Ontario Summer Games are spread across London and outlying areas, including Western University, Fanshawe Lake and Fanshawe College. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

While many of the athletes were still arriving, the women's hockey teams were busy with fast-paced practice sessions at Western University's Thompson Arena.

The women's tournament is unique in that the teams don't hail from specific geographic areas.

Instead, 160 of Ontario's top under-16 players were placed on the rosters of eight teams, each identified by a colour and given the name of a pioneer of the sport.

Annabella Van Berkel, a player from Barrie, likes the format of the tournament.

"I think it's really cool because you play with players from all over," she said. "It's pretty cool to meet some new people. The players here are the best of the best and it will be a good week."

Avery Jones of Ottawa tried out for the team in May and is elated to be competing against and among the game's most elite players London.

"I'm excited to be playing with a bunch of high-level kids," she said. "The campus here at Western is beautiful."

For a full schedule of events and venues, visit the Games website.