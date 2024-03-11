Ontario on track for spring-like warmup after a wintry weekend

Ontarians get to trade in their snow shovels for short sleeves...this week, anyway.

Atmospheric fortunes will turn on a dime over the next few days as a warmer pattern builds over the Great Lakes. Widespread double-digit high temperatures are likely by the middle of the week.

Enjoy it while it lasts, though, as a reality check is barreling toward us to end the month of March.

An upper-level low swung over the Great Lakes like a wrecking ball this past weekend. That trough fuelled a one-two punch of storms that brought widespread rain followed by cold winds and a dose of lake-effect snow.

That pattern will exit stage right as we begin the workweek, allowing a healthy ridge of high pressure to build in its wake.

Upper-level ridges are a calm weather lover’s best friend. Air sinks beneath ridges, warming up and drying out as it descends toward the ground.

The influence of the upper-level ridge will combine with southerly winds blowing across the border to help boost temperatures by the middle of the week.

Daytime highs in the mid-teens are likely across southern Ontario, with a comfortable 15°C expected in Toronto on Wednesday. Folks in far southwestern Ontario near Windsor will creep into the upper teens on Wednesday, with someone possibly getting close to the 20-degree mark.

Warmth will even spread into eastern Ontario through the middle of the week, with several days at or near 10°C in the cards for the National Capital Region.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they’re around. A much colder pattern is expected to develop around the official first day of spring, continuing through the end of March and into early April.

