When the UK sizzles during an intense summer heatwave it could well be linked to melting ice caps and glaciers in the frozen North, according to a new analysis. While increased melting due to climate change could make such events even more extreme, the connection may also make heatwaves possible to predict up to a year in advance, the study finds. "We will be able to estimate the exact year of the warm and dry summer in northern Europe more closely in the winter before it occurs," says Dr Marliena Oltmanns at the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton who led the research.