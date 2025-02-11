How Ontario's next storm will be harder to handle
The science behind the forecast uncertainty with our developing Texas low. Get the weather scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The science behind the forecast uncertainty with our developing Texas low. Get the weather scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Following the largest snowfall of the season for many in the province, we're looking at the next couple of storms shaping up to impact southern Ontario
Extreme cold warnings span much of Western Canada as wind chills in the -30s dominate across the Prairies
Roughly three inches of snow fell in New York City’s Central Park
A Colorado low scraping southern Ontario will deliver 5-10 cm of snowfall by Sunday morning, with the heaviest impacts expected for the western Greater Toronto Area (GTA)
A significant winter storm is targeting Newfoundland for Sunday evening into Monday, with potential snowfall amounts of more than 30 cm amid blizzard conditions for some areas.
The February winter storm frenzy is shaping up across southern Ontario with two major systems to watch this week, with the first to arrive with a bout of heavy snow on Wednesday
Southern California faces a risk of damaging debris flows this week, as a potentially strong atmospheric river is set to arrive in the region.
As the Midwest and Northeast dig out from back-to-back winter storms, new systems are building and are expected to dump more snow from the middle of the country to the East Coast this week. Plenty of cold air remains is in place to the north, helping to bring set the stage for a wide band of wintry mix and snow, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
The first storm will roll through the Midwest on Monday before fueling a blast of snow and ice all the way to Virginia and New England on Tuesday.
We hear the terms ‘Colorado low’ and ‘Texas low’ in Canadian forecasts all the time. Here’s how these stateside storms can affect your weather.
Nova Scotia is dealing with snowfall in much of the province Sunday. According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, snowfall in the range of 5-10 centimetres is in store for much of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, with the potential for 10-15 centimetres in the southwestern region of the province. The snow is expected to fall throughout the day before tapering off from west to east in the afternoon and evening, said Snoddon.In the Halifax Regional Municipality, the city said its winter parking ban
Stock up on winter captions to get you and your brrreathtaking photos through the season: couples, selfie, and general captions for snow days and cold weather
Three winter storms could bring accumulating snow to the Kansas City area. Here’s how much snow to expect.
A potentially impactful winter storm is expected to hit southern Ontario, including the Toronto-area, by Wednesday night that will bring more precipitation to the area following a snow dump from the weekend. Global News meteorologist Ross Hull has more on the storm’s track.
Following a brief lull in the stormy pattern, California residents are on track to be doused by another atmospheric river, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Through early this week, the drier stretch will persist across much of the West coast; however, the next big weather-maker will arrive by late Tuesday night into Wednesday for places along the Central and Southern California coastline. "California will be impacted by yet another atmospheric river this rainy season, delivering moisture to area
The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.
It seems that the Super Bowl crowd this year isn’t keen to welcome Taylor Swift with open arms, as the pop star was aggressively booed during Sunday’s game when she appeared on the jumbotron. The Folklore artist was in attendance at the New Orleans Superdome Sunday night cheering on partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled it out against the Philadelphia Eagles. She was seen alongside rapper Ice Spice and stylist Ashley Avignone. At one point during the game’s first quarte
LONDON (AP) — The Saudis are furious. The Danes are scrambling. Colombia has backed down. Mexico and Canada stand in a purgatory between tariff wars with the US and … not. China has retaliated, launching a trade war between the economic superpowers. The Brits, long proud of their “special relationship” with the United States, are leaning into their tradition of quiet diplomacy.
TORONTO — "Breakfast Television" co-hosts Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro are no longer with the program, amid a broader shakeup at the Citytv morning show.
Whatever happened between the two teams playing the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say that the biggest loser of Sunday night was Drake. The rapper just suffered one of the most brutal roastings in TV history when Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning diss track, in which he calls Drake a “certified pedophile,” during the most watched entertainment event of the year, in front of an audience that sang along to the most eviscerating lines in the track, while Drake’s ex-girlfriend Serena Williams d