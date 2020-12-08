Ontario reports 1,676 new COVID-19 cases today, and 10 new deaths from the virus

Ontario is reporting 1,676 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 588 new cases are in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region, and 141 cases are in York Region.

The province says it has conducted 39,198 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 794 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 219 in intensive care.

The province is also reporting that 132 people are on ventilators in hospital.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 130,910, with 3,808 deaths, and 110,951 cases resolved.

Meanwhile, Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province had $12 billion in unspent reserve funds by the end of September.

The Financial Accountability Officer says in a report today that the money was earmarked for three contingency funds, including two related to pandemic spending.

The FAO says the $12 billion is $2.7 billion more than his office said the government had unspent in reserves by Aug 26.

The Ontario budget says that if the money remains unspent in the reserves by the end of the fiscal year it will be used to reduce the deficit and provincial debt.

The government has been criticized by opposition politicians for sitting on billions in reserve funds, which they say it has been slow to spend during the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford's office says the provincial budget delivered last month shows that 80 per cent of the reserve funds have been allocated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Quebec experts call for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown as coronavirus spreads

    Quebec Premier François Legault has urged people not to gather over Christmas, but some experts want the province to go further, by imposing wide-scale closures over the holiday period.Roxane Borgès Da Silva, a public health professor at Université de Montréal, is among those calling for a so-called "circuit-breaker" lockdown — meaning closing everything except for essential businesses — between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3."We are seeing a rise in cases that is very troubling," Da Silva said Monday on Radio-Canada's Tout un Matin. "We are very worried for our health-care system and with the holiday period we can put the province on pause more easily."Da Silva and Pierre-Carl Michaud, a professor of applied economics at HEC Montréal, wrote an open letter published in La Presse on Monday, co-signed by 75 experts in public health, medicine and economics. The letter makes the case that a further spread of the virus, before the arrival of the vaccine, "could prevent the recovery of the Quebec economy for months to come, not to mention the harmful effects on children if they had to be confined at home during the school period."It argues that the holiday period presents a " unique opportunity to reduce the rate of the spread of COVID-19," given that schools will already be closed."A complete shutdown, which would keep only essential services open for two weeks, would help halt the spread of the virus."The recommendation comes only days after Legault walked back a plan to allow gatherings for a four-day period over the holidays. He said the rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths made the proposal too risky.The province reported a further uptick in cases over the weekend, with another 1,500 cases and 22 deaths on Monday. There are now more than 800 people in hospital.Would it work?Benoît Mâsse, another public health professor at Université de Montréal, said the rise in cases suggests that schools and businesses, which remain open, are "generating enough contacts to increase the community spread."Mâsse opted not to sign the letter. He believes a two-week shutdown would create anxiety among a public already upset by Legault's backtracking. Nor, he said, would the measure be enough to reverse the trend."It will be lost as soon as we open schools," he said. He suggested a longer shutdown, of 28 days or more, would be necessary to halt the spread of the virus.Dr. Don Sheppard, director and founder of the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity, said it would likely take as long as two months for a circuit breaker to be effective, based on what has been seen in other countries."The real question I think we are all facing here is: is there something else we can do before shutting down society again," Sheppard said on Daybreak.Health Minister Christian Dubé said Monday he believes the measures Quebec currently has in place are strict enough, calling on Quebecers to further respect them and adding the province may have to work on enforcing them."It's unfortunate we've seen this loosening [of respect for the rules]. We're always trying to find a balance between mental health and our health-care system. We had been successful, up until now," Dubé said.He said the uptick in daily cases that started in late November led the government to cancel gatherings over Christmas. He said if Quebecers put in the effort, he believes the province can get the number of cases under control once again.WATCH | Here's what some experts say about the challenges ahead for the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine:The hope of rapid testingIn his view, widespread rapid testing in schools and businesses would help detect how the virus is spreading, particularly among those who are asymptomatic.Rapid tests are now being used in Saguenay but are still not being used widely. Sheppard said the province hasn't moved as quickly as other jurisdictions to develop a rapid-testing strategy."Honestly, I'm quite disappointed that the ministry and public health hasn't moved faster on this," he said."This is, as far as I can see, the only thing standing between us and a full-barrel lockdown."

  • ‘We’re the vulnerable ones’: Why women living in Toronto’s public parks during COVID-19 choose outdoor tents over indoor shelters

    For a fleeting moment this summer, Kassandra Grainger lived indoors. She  packed her things from Toronto’s Moss Park, and followed a path  encouraged by city officials — accepting a space in a nearby hotel it  was using as a shelter. Grainger said  she’d been homeless since leaving an unhealthy relationship. Before  coming to the park, she’d worried about sleeping places with enough  visibility to be safe, noting that being in public places is an  important consideration for homeless women living outside.  “Anywhere  where there’s a gathering, somewhere where other people can see me.  That way, if something’s being done wrong to me, then hopefully somebody  would’ve been able to help,” she said. “We have to, because we’re the  vulnerable ones. We’re taken advantage of more than a man.” Throughout  the COVID-19 pandemic, encampments like the one in Moss Park have  sprung up increasingly across Toronto, with the city most recently  counting 395 tents in 66 parks. And  roughly 31 per cent of encampment residents who have interacted with the  city’s Streets to Homes team have been women, who face particular fears  and difficulties when living outside. But several also challenge the  city’s assertion that indoor shelters are safer, their stories showing  it isn’t just fear of catching COVID-19 that’s keeping people in in  public parks. Multiple  women told the Star they intend to stay outside until they’re offered  adequate housing — preparing to hunker down as the weather cools, and  Toronto’s parks are blanketed in snow. While  the city says 1,100 people have been moved during the pandemic from  encampments — which are illegal — to indoor spaces, Grainger’s time in  the hotel was short-lived.  Within days of leaving Moss Park, she was back, and now vows to stay put until she’s offered a permanent home. The  36-year-old, who said she struggles with mental disabilities and  obsessive-compulsive disorder, found it impossible to adjust to the  sudden rules of the formal shelter setup — most of all, the visitor  restrictions in the hotel.  She also  feared having to cage her brown mastiff, Tasha, in order to enter the  city’s regular shelter system. She keeps the dog by her side for extra  security. “She is my safety,” Grainger said.  Being  a woman outside meant being particularly vulnerable, she told the Star,  and carefully considering where she slept in order to avoid being  “taken advantage of.”  When she first  moved to Moss Park, she’d been living in a tent — though she said it  was prone to collapsing. Grainger and others also noted their tents were  regularly stolen. More recently, she  and Tasha have stayed in a tiny wooden shelter made by a Toronto  carpenter, designed to keep as much warmth in as possible. The city has  warned the shelter-maker to stop distributing them, saying they break  the municipal code. On  a recent afternoon, the structure was slung with a large blue tarp,  coated with a fresh layer of snow. Beyond the warmth, Grainger said  being able to lock the door while she’s sleeping has made a difference:  “It makes me feel a heck of a lot safer.” To  Julie Watson, a 55-year-old who found herself homeless after struggling  with a gambling problem, life in an encampment feels like a safer  option than the shelter system. She  described an incident that took place near the last shelter where she  stayed, alleging that a man had tried to sexually assault her. “If  it happened to other women, they might turn around and say, ‘I’ll just  go to another shelter,’” she said. “But I refuse to go.” Now in Alexandra Park, Watson stays with a man named Domenico, who she described as her protector and brother figure. “He  will never let anything harm me,” she said. She was frightened of being  alone; Domenico, she said, never let that situation arise. Angelique  Beaupre hasn’t been as lucky. The 28-year-old said she was sexually  assaulted while staying in a downtown encampment this summer, by someone  who wasn’t living there. Staff at nearby Sanctuary Ministries confirmed  the incident, and that police were involved. “It kind of messes with a person’s brain,” Beaupre said. “(But) the first mistake he made was doing what he did to me … I don’t like bullies.” She  doesn’t shy away from discussing her other struggles — challenges with  her mental health, and drug use that started after she used painkillers  for scoliosis long ago. Living outside, she’s gotten used to feeling ill constantly: she had a cold when she first spoke to the Star. But Beaupre said a major hurdle to going inside is finding a place where she and her boyfriend can go together. The  city declined to provide information on Beaupre’s case — or any others  in this story — but said couples are generally eligible for hotel spots,  respites and some shelters. Several  women who spoke to the Star discussed their concerns around safety, but  Priyanka Sheth — executive director of Sistering, a Toronto agency that  works with homeless and precariously housed women — pointed out their  definitions may be drastically different. When  the city was trying to encourage women to come inside, Sheth urged  staff to consider what a safety concern meant for each person. Were they  scared for their physical security, or was it their emotional safety  that kept them outside? She questioned whether the city’s stance that indoor shelter is always the safer option is the most effective approach. “In  the same way we look at war — anything else — women are at greater  risk,” she said, about the dangers of sexual violence for women in the  encampments. But for some, she said, the encampment gives them something intangible that they couldn’t find elsewhere. “The  encampments at least allow for a sense of belonging. When nobody wants  you, any sense of belonging is significant … it’s about how you form  community,” she said. “When the streets become your home, and you’re  shunned from so many places, then you survive with each other.” In  Sheth’s ideal world, the city would allow people to camp in a specific  area, and provide supports there to create a sort of stepping-stone for  them to accept more help. Women with  bad experiences in shelters may not trust someone simply telling them it  was safe, she said, and the transition isn’t always easy. Dr.  Andrew Boozary, executive director of population health and social  medicine at Toronto’s University Health Network, urged officials to  avoid taking a “paternalistic” view of the camps. “We  can’t keep prescribing things for people that we think are best for  them. When people are saying what they feel is unsafe, we have to  listen,” Boozary said. “I  really do support what the encampment movement has been. It’s been  people who are marginalized, who felt shut out of the system, who’ve not  felt safe. They’ve made the active decision to take care of each other,  and support each other, through the pandemic.” While  some members of the public may not like the look of “tent cities,”  tearing them down didn’t address the root issue. “We have to build up  housing, and trust,” Boozary said. Sylvia  Braithwaite, director of 24-hour services at Toronto’s Fred Victor,  said she believes the city is coming from a “caring perspective” in  trying to move people from encampments. There  is a “huge risk” to being outside through the winter, but she’s seen  women scared of the shelter system, feeling it to be unsafe. Temporary  shelters in hotels are a good solution for those needing private space,  she said. But if some chose to stay  outside, particularly during COVID-19, Braithwaite suggested the city  make sure they’re out of harm’s way. “Hopefully,  there is flexibility in the system to provide a coordinated approach,  to support them while this pandemic is happening,” said Braithwaite. Beyond  the Streets to Homes team, she suggested the city could create a sort  of community outreach team — potentially including nurses, mental health  and addiction supports, and housing workers — to ensure people living  outside had what they needed. The  city has said it made a decision based on scarce resources to make  “safer” indoor spaces available, instead of building infrastructure to  support people who live in the parks. Shelter  system director Gord Tanner said Braithwaite and Sheth raise valid  questions, but he still believes the city needs to “do better than  settling for people living in parks” — though he acknowledged it may  need to be “an interim strategy of sorts.” Tanner  said the city hadn’t recently been enforcing the bylaw prohibiting  tents in parks because it could lead to residents scattering to other  parks or even ravines. “If people  aren’t going to accept the offers that we have to come indoors and we  move forward with enforcement, or we don’t have the adequate space to  come indoors, then where are they going to go?” Tanner said. The city’s focus for now is to provide people with options, he added. Some  women in encampments have taken up the city’s offer. Sarah White, 31,  lived in a tent in Toronto with her partner from March until they moved  into a shelter hotel mid-summer. The  hotel offered her personal space, and eliminated the worries of sleeping  in an open room, like having her possessions stolen. She’s also  grateful to be out of the cold. Still,  White said, “in a lot of ways, I miss my tent,” noting that she had  more privacy without staff regularly knocking at her door. She’s hoping that staying puts her on a “fast track” to permanent housing. Since  Grainger left her hotel spot, that’s been her hope, too. “I’m not  leaving until I have somewhere I can call home, my own home,” she said. But her resolve has been weakening. Without volunteers supporting the camp, she suspects she’d have already relented. “We would not make it,” she said. “The government would have won a long time ago.”Victoria Gibson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Toronto Star

  • 'Tis the season for theft

    With the Christmas season in full swing, thieves will target mailboxes and intercept home deliveries in search of letters, parcels and gifts. During the pandemic, more and more people turn to online shopping for their holiday purchases, which increases packages delivered through mail or direct shipping. The Alberta RCMP reminds residents to be more vigilante for mailbox thefts and what they call the "porch pirates." These are the individuals who seek out the opportunity to grab deliveries left on your doorstep while you're not home.   It's not uncommon for delivery services to drop parcels off on your doorstep and send you an email stating your package has arrived. However, leaving the box outside is a good indicator nobody is home, making you a prime target for theft. It's become a weekly occurrence for people to post on Facebook about a missing package or one that's mistakenly dropped at another nearby residence, and nobody comes forth to return the item to the rightful owner. According to the RCMP statistics, in 2018, over 1,000 mail thefts were reported, and in 2019 it jumped to 4,000 within Alberta. The top items are government cheques, parcels and presents as they have resale value, and Christmas cards, as chances are higher, they will contain cash.   The RCMP has offered a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday theft. Keep close track of packages on line and the expected arrival date and time. If you're not able to be home, have a friend or neighbour pick up your parcel. Another option is installing security cameras or arranging to have packages delivered to a neighbour's house if they tend to be home during the day. When it comes to your mailbox, check it daily during the holiday season or when you're expecting essential documents. As for mailing those Christmas cards, never put cash in them.    Scams also increase during the holiday season. The RCMP has advised shoppers of the importance of tracking all online purchases. Scammers will send emails requesting additional delivery fee payments or overdue payment alert. As with any government agency, whether it's the CRA, RCMP or Canada Post, they will not contact you via email requesting money, nor will they call and make threats for non-payment. If you're not sure of the email's legitimacy, it's always best to play it safe and call the company directly. Use the phone number listed on their official website and do not make contact through the email sent to your computer or the number that shows up on your phone. If something doesn't seem right, it probably isn't.Vicki Winger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

  • New drop-in centre for Fredericton homeless prepared to stay open until end of March

    A new drop-in centre for Fredericton's homeless has been extended to stay open another four months.The Phoenix Learning Centre, which was only expected to be open until Dec. 4, will continue operating until the end of March thanks to an increase in funding."It's like a little home for them in the daytime," said Scott Earle, coordinator at the Phoenix Learning Centre."It gives them a sense of stability."And the facility on Woodstock Road has been expanding its efforts.> When you come out of there, your heart's full. \- Scott Earle, coordinator at the Phoenix Learning CentreEarle said the Centre is now open on weekends, meaning it will operate seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.Earle said organizers are hopeful to eventually extend hours into the evening.COVID-19 guidelines, with closures and tightened restrictions around safe places to get out of the elements, forced the homeless community to stay on the streets . 'Staying there forever'Since opening in October, Earle said the Centre has seen more than 1,300 visits with plenty of room for guests."We are working toward the goal of staying there forever," he said.Thirty-one people are allowed inside the drop-in centre at one time. Some people stay all day, while others come for a meal and leave.The facility sees about 36 people a day.They spend the day watching movies, playing games, painting. Some volunteer to clean the facility and the grounds around it throughout the day."When you come out of there, your heart's full," Earle said.COVID-19 causes increase in homelessnessCOVID-19 has caused an uptick in people relying on local food programs in New Brunswick's capital.Cassandra Blackmore, executive director of Fredericton Community Kitchens Inc., said about 100 people rely on its meal program each day."It's been partly due to the pandemic," said Blackmore. She said some people have lost their jobs and services aren't as readily available as they used to be."It's hard times."The program has been delivering 70 meals twice a day to the Phoenix Learning Centre.Before COVID-19, guests would eat their meals at the Fredericton Community Kitchen, just up the road on Brunswick Street. But the facility didn't have enough room to allow for physical distancing."We knew takeout through the winter at -30 C was not a great option."And before the fall partnership, Blackmore was struggling to find a location where guests could receive meals in a spaced out area. "It was keeping me up at night."Now, Blackmore said she's hopeful it will continue throughout the winter."It really provided us an option for those guests that really don't have anywhere to go."'Moving Heaven and Earth'The Fredericton Community Kitchen has also seen a huge influx in volunteers. Before the pandemic hit, there were many seniors in their eighties volunteering. Now, she said university students have filled that void."You never know what's going to happen, especially in the charity industry," Blackmore said. "We will move heaven and earth.

  • Saskatchewan films and TV still viable in growing market

    With demand growing worldwide for film and television productions, Saskatchewan should jump at the chance to capitalize on Canadian-made content, an industry lobby group said. That was the message Ken Alecxe, interim executive director at the Saskatchewan Media Production Industry Association, wanted people to take from his presentation during the Saskatchewan Economic Development Association’s annual conference on Dec. 2 when he spoke about the film industry in Saskatchewan. Film and television production in Canada generated $9 billion in revenue in 2019 with Saskatchewan only receiving about four per cent of the pie with about $200-400 million of revenue, Alecxe said . Alecxe cited such programs as Wynonna Earp, which generated 1,490 full-time jobs and $90 million in just four seasons of production, and Heartland, which generated over 4,500 full-time jobs, $351 million in GDP over 11 seasons, and used 1,411 vendors in Calgary, High River, where it was shot, and other surrounding communities. The supply chain for film and television from pre-production to post is immense, he said, and Saskatchewan communities have opportunities to fill those supply needs to their own benefit, including things like equipment rentals, construction material, hotels, catering, wardrobes and vehicles, to name a few. “We should be doing more procurement and local value-added and we can. So I was talking to Creative Saskatchewan, the provincial government agency, about this and just saying, ‘let's sit down and talk about this’.” The Saskatchewan film industry has been modestly successful given the challenges they have been facing over the last 10 years, Alecxe said, but there are a lot of lost opportunities with the province’s best and brightest finding work elsewhere. Production companies are willing to shell out the money for new content. According to an article in Variety, Disney, TimeWarner and NBCUniversal will be spending $1-2 billion each for original programming in the 2020 fiscal year. “It's a rapidly growing market. In fact, it's probably one of the few markets that's been actually making some money during COVID. They're expanding, if anything there are more streamers out there than ever before. It's a $120 billion global industry last year.” Current work by the association is trying to fix that with plans to build an eye on Saskatchewan community-based stream programs where producers sit down with communities while they're still considering where their production is going to take them. So how can Saskatchewan move forward? Provinces with competitive incentive programs have seen “substantial amounts of spending” and would “allow Saskatchewan to compete for a portion of the new demand anticipated to occur once new post-COVID protocols are established,” reported Alecxe in his presentation. Alecxe said the conversation will be going to Saskatchewan Economic Development Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, Municipalities of Saskatchewan, and the Saskatchewan Chambers of Commerce to find partners and collaborators on a virtual production guide for the province for the spring which will focus on getting the word out to the world about Saskatchewan talent and locations.Becky Zimmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fredericton High School confirms case, contact tracing underway

    Fredericton High School has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in "an individual associated with the school" and will move to a full "learning from home day" on Tuesday.The school sent a letter to parents late Monday night confirming the case and advising that contact tracing was underway and would continue Tuesday. "If you are not contacted by Public Health, then it has been deemed you are not a close contact of the individual who has been confirmed as positive and can continue with regular activities," the letter stated.It noted that those activities would include "returning to school on Wednesday if that is your day to attend."  2 new cases reportedEarlier Monday, Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19.The new cases are an individual 40 to 49 years old in the Fredericton region, or Zone 3, and someone in their 70s in the Edmundston region, or Zone 4. Both people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.So far in the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 536, and 448 people have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 81. Three patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.As of today, 133,868 tests have been conducted. There was no live streamed COVID-19 briefing on Monday.Top doctor will take questions live on Facebook  Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, will be taking questions from New Brunswickers in a Facebook Live session Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 1:30 p.m.The government of New Brunswick announced the session on its Twitter account and Facebook page.On a Facebook video, Russell says she knows there are "a lot of questions you might have about COVID-19," noting the volume of information and its rapidly changing nature. "That can be overwhelming," Russell says.She asks New Brunswickers to submit their questions "in the comments below and we'll answer some live."Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said Monday that the decision to enable residents to pose questions directly to the chief medical health officer was based on the success of a back-to-school live stream session held in early September.As of Monday afternoon, there were already more than 600 comments posted to the Facebook page, with at least 85 questions."We will try our best to answer as many questions as we can," Macfarlane said.Boundary changes announced for Zones 2, 3Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, announced on his Facebook page that Hampstead, Central Hampstead, Queenstown, Pleasant Villa and Elm Hill have been moved from Zone 2 (Saint John region) into Zone 3, the Fredericton region. Reached for comment on Monday, Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane noted that Wirral and South Oromocto Lake were also included in the zone boundary change. "These changes were made based on patterns of travel, where students go to school and school zones, on recommendation of Public Health," Macfarlane said in an email.Potential public exposure warnings for MonctonPublic Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Moncton area.Flights into Moncton: * Air Canada Flight 8372 onNov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m * Air Canada Flight 144 onNov. 28  from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. * Air Canada Flight 8918 onNov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.What to do if you have a symptomPeople concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: * A fever above 38 C. * A new cough or worsening chronic cough. * Sore throat. * Runny nose. * Headache. * New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell. * Difficulty breathing.In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.People with one of those symptoms should: * Stay at home. * Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. * Describe symptoms and travel history. * Follow instructions.

  • Suspended Ekati diamond mine to be restarted by Jan. 29 under new sales agreement

    CALGARY — Dominion Diamond Mines ULC says it has struck a new sales agreement for Canada's first diamond mine that will result in the suspended Northwest Territories project restarting production before Jan. 29.The Calgary-based company says it will sell its Ekati mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife to an entity controlled by DDJ Capital Management, LLC, and Brigade Capital Management, LP, both investment managers for holders of Dominion's second lien notes.The sales agreement doesn't include Dominion’s 40 per cent stake in the nearby Diavik Mine, operated by 60 per cent partner Rio Tinto Group.Dominion says the buyer has agreed to assume liabilities owing to its creditors, employees, suppliers and surety bond holders, including US$70 million of debt under its revolving credit agreement, and provide a US$70 million working capital facility for the mine's ongoing operations.In October, Dominion reported a deal to sell the assets for about $166 million had fallen through after it was rejected by issuers of about $279 million in surety bonds posted with the N.W.T. government to cover reclamation obligations related to the mine.The new sales deal is subject to court approval, transfers of government and regulatory authorizations and other closing conditions.Operations at Ekati were suspended in March to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus's negative impact on diamond transport and marketing was cited by the insolvent company in its court filing for Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act protection in April.Dominion announced last month it had invited about 60 furloughed workers to return to work to prepare for an anticipated restart of the suspended mine as it worked on an agreement with creditors.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Labrador West doctor disciplined again for boundary violations

    A doctor who practised in Labrador West has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador (CPSNL) for the second time in four years.  Dr. Adekunle M. Owolabi, appearing via video at a disciplinary hearing in St. John’s on Wednesday, admitted to a charge of professional misconduct thus breaching the CPSNL code of ethics by making “inappropriate comments or questions reflecting a lack of respect for a patient’s dignity or privacy.” Owolabi's medical licence was suspended for two months and he will be required to have a chaperone present when dealing with female patients for an additional 24 months, with a number of conditions. He also has to pay $5,000 for the cost of the hearing. Three other charges against Owolabi were withdrawn by the college.  They include: professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of engaging in massage or other sustained touching of a patient without legitimate medical reasons; professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with a term, condition or limitation on a licence or registration with the CPSNL; and professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with any term or condition of an order made by an adjudication tribunal. An agreed statement of facts, signed by the college and Owolabi, was presented at the hearing. Lawyer Ruth Trask, representing the CPSNL, said the agreed facts show that the woman who lodged the complaint had gone to see Owolabi at the Labrador West Health Centre on Nov. 19, 2018 with concerns relating to her mental health. She was upset and tearful, and Owolabi touched her on the shoulder, giving her some tissue. The next day, Owolabi called the woman in the morning and he logged the call in her medical record as a followup to check on her. Later that day, she went to see him in his office and talked to him about things that were causing her stress, including that she had no one to “have tea or go for a walk with.” Trask noted that Owolabi suggested that he and the complainant “go for coffee or speak on the telephone” if she was in a mental health crisis. Trask said Owolabi documented in his medical record that he had given the woman his personal cellphone number and told her to call him if she was in crisis, as long as she did not “abuse the opportunity” and it was strictly professional. The notes said Owolabi warned the woman he could not “go out with her” since he was her doctor, and she agreed. During both visits, Trask said, the chaperone was in the room initially, but had to move to an adjacent office due to pregnancy-related nausea. The statement of facts note that, while in the connected room, the chaperone could see and hear Owolabi and the patient at all times. On Nov. 21, Owolabi sent the complainant a text message stating that he regretted saying that they could be friends, apologized and asked her to forgive him. When he received no reply, Owolabi showed up at the woman’s workplace and asked to speak to her, but she refused.  Shortly after, the woman lodged a complaint with the CPSNL. Trask and Owolabi’s lawyer Robin Cook agreed on the two-month licence suspension, but disagreed on the length of time he should have a chaperone present when seeing female patients. Cook suggested it should be only 12 months making the punishment proportional to the misconduct.  Trask told the tribunal that Owolabi was still under sanctions from previous incidents at the time of the offence, and that should be taken into account. In 2016, Owolabi was found guilty of professional misconduct when four women in Labrador West said he made inappropriate comments to them during clinic visits. At the time he was ordered to have a chaperone present for 30 months, and 10 months remained in that sanction when the 2018 complaint was made. Trask noted that there has been increased scrutiny on boundary violations by physicians in recent years. “It is a problem for the public, it is a problem in the modern era, and I would submit that there is a significant element of public confidence and integrity of the medical profession that’s engaged here by ensuring we are adequately monitoring individuals who may have challenges in this regard,” Trask said. The tribunal deliberated for about 20 minutes before ordering the two-month licence suspension with a 24-month chaperone condition that included stringent rules including that Owolbi keep a patient log and there be more accountability for the chaperone.Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Nunavut starts rapid testing residents in Winnipeg isolation hub

    IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut residents staying in isolation hotels in Winnipeg are being given the option to take a rapid test for COVID-19. Since March, anyone who leaves Nunavut must isolate for 14 days in a hotel in Yellowknife, Edmonton, Winnipeg or Ottawa before flying back. Nunavut's first cases of COVID-19 have been traced to individuals who completed 14 days of isolation in Winnipeg. Dr. Michael Patterson, chief public health officer, says the rapid testing will add an extra layer of protection..Tests will be offered at the beginning, middle and end of isolation using a machine that delivers results in 15 minutes. It's still unknown how the people in isolation contracted COVID-19, and at a news conference today, Patterson said it may never be known. Patterson says the rapid testing is part of an agreement between the federal government and the Canadian Red Cross. There were 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut on Monday. Fewer than five people have been hospitalized in Winnipeg. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Audible enlists Waithe, Gladwell to help find new talent

    LOS ANGELES — Lena Waithe and Malcolm Gladwell will join several influencers on an advisory board for Audible to help discover new talent.The online audiobook and podcast platform announced Monday the formation of the Emerging Voices Advisory Board. The diverse board of esteemed artists, podcasters, producers and writers was created to help Audible experts define and “further the creative vision” of storytellers.The board will also help attract and develop projects from the “best emerging and established voice across the globe.”Waithe is the creator of Showtime's “The Chi” and wrote the film “Queen & Slim" and has appeared in “Master of None," “Ready Player One” and “Westworld.” Gladwell is the bestselling author of “The Tipping Point" and “Outliers.”“There’s nothing I love more than amplifying new and exciting voices,” Waithe said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Audible for giving us the space to do that.”Other board members will include former New York Magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss, Grammy-winning songwriter-producer T Bone Burnett and Marshall Lewy, the chief content officer at Wondery.On Monday, Audible also announced the launch of the Audible Podcast Development Program. The program will identify, develop and create opportunities for the next generation of audio-driven storytellers.Selected participants will have the opportunity to work alongside Audible experts to receive editorial, production and financial support. Original podcasts for Audible listeners are expected to begin releasing in summer 2021.Rachel Ghiazza, the EVP and Head of U.S. Content at Audible, said the company will offer its own resources through the program to “voices that need to be heard and to podcasters aspiring to make cultural and artistic impact."Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

  • Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

    BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.The man was found lying on a couch in the basement, police said.No one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the off-season.Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name wasn't released. He faces arraignment later Monday on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering, police said.The 12,112-square-foot (1,125 square meters) mansion on 5 acres (2 hectares) is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had mostly recently been listed at $33.9 million.The Associated Press

  • Dangers of retention ponds

    Retention ponds are not safe for winter activity, and the town Administration reminds residents to stay off, as ice conditions can change rather quickly and without warning. In the winter, water from earlier snowmelt or even water main breaks drain into this pond. Winter runoff is often mixed with street salts, and once the runoff enters the pond, the salts can cause the ice to melt and thin.   First appearances can always be deceiving when it comes to ice forming on bodies of water. It may look as though it's frozen solid, but with the fluctuations of the weather temperatures, there is no guarantee the water will be frozen to a depth that can withstand extra weight. As with any water body, surface water begins to freeze first during the cold winters, and during the cold winters, the ambient temperature stays below the freezing point. Over time, the water will then start to freeze from the surface down.    Many variables play a factor in the pond freezing. Outside temperatures, water density and how much snow accumulates on the surface. Snow acts as an insulator, which can slow the process of freezing the water below the surface. One of the other hazards to consider is ice decay. Decay can occur when there are short bursts of warm weather, sunshine and wind gusts. The ice under the surface begins to deteriorate, increasing the risk of breakthroughs. Ice decay accounts for the leading cause of people falling through the ice, more so than those that fall through thin ice.      Retention ponds can be located in city neighbourhoods and many smaller communities. They can be a more cost-effective way to deal with stormwater management and controlling runoff. Depths of the ponds can average anywhere from three to nine feet and are designed to take in a lot of water and limit the discharge, preventing flooding. Retention ponds are not only good for flood prevention, but they reduce pollutants and debris in the water before it reaches the outlets. It also plays an essential role in the ecosystem, more so with the fountain installed. In contrast, the fountain adds that perfect visual appeal; it does have another purpose. It's responsible for agitating the pond water, promoting nitrogen removal, thus lessening algae growth and harmful bacteria from forming.    With creative design, the town has turned its retention pond into a central focal point for the community and converted it into a park-like setting for all to enjoy. The surrounding area is complete with grass for those who enjoy sitting by the pond and listening to the water fountain's calming sounds and the birds chirping. Or perhaps, get some exercise as you walk the trail around the pond lined with flowers and trees. The last addition to spruce up the park was the benches in 2015 and a large metal gazebo with strings of little white lights intertwined throughout the structure. Many visitors and residents view it as an authentic piece of heaven, and their unique oasis no matter its intended purpose.         Vicki Winger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

  • Canada to Spend $87 million to Modernize Immigration

    Canada plans to spend $72.1 million to modernize the application processing system for immigrants and future citizens. It also plans to invest $15 million over the next two years to upgrade the Foreign Credential Recognition Program and help skilled newcomers get jobs quickly. The plans, outlined in the Fall Economic Statement presented by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday aims to make immigration the cornerstone of Canada’s post-pandemic recovery next year. It comes the wake of the federal government dramatically increasing its immigration quotas for the next three years which could see more than a million newcomers arrive at Canadian ports of entry.   The new immigration levels are fixed at a rate of about 1 per cent of the population of Canada, including 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023. “Immigrants play an important role in driving Canada’s economic growth, contributing to half of the average real GDP growth over 2016-2019,” said Freeland when outlining the investments. “Without immigration, Canada’s population would start to decline in slightly more than a decade and potential growth would slow to about 1 per cent per year,” she said. Delivering on increased immigration levels will require that the system that supports application processing for immigration and future citizens – the Global Case Management System – be modernized, moving away from its current cumbersome paper-based system to a digital platform, said Freeland. “This modern processing system will contribute to Canada’s world-class immigration system through enhanced client service, operational efficiency and program integrity, ensuring a higher level of service and internal capacity to bring the skills and talents of new Canadians to our communities,” she said. The Fall Economic Plan statement said attracting talented workers from around the world is an essential part of the government’s plan to help support the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession. At the same time, the demand for professionals in key sectors, such as Information Technology (IT), is increasing in many regions across Canada, leading to a situation where there are skilled workers without quality jobs, and quality jobs without skilled workers.  The Foreign Credential Recognition Program helps address specific barriers faced by skilled newcomers, such as the length and cost of credential recognition, and has recently expanded its scope to provide direct employment supports. To scale up and expand existing supports for the labour market integration of skilled newcomers with a focus on in-demand sectors, such as health, IT, and skilled trades, the government proposes to invest $15 million in 2021-22 in the Foreign Credential Recognition Program.  Up to 15,000 skilled newcomers are expected to benefit from this investment.Fabian Dawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

  • NDP demands national action plan to end violence against Indigenous women and girls

    NDP MP Leah Gazan demands to know when the Liberal government will release its national action plan on the recommendations of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, which the Liberal government said earlier this year was delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the fall economic statement pledged $781.5 million to back up the plan.

  • Sur les traces de la prohibition dans Brome-Missisquoi

    La région frontalière de Brome-Missisquoi est riche en histoires reliées à la prohibition. C’est d’abord le député de Brome, Christopher Dunkin, qui a fait adopter la Loi de tempérance en 1864. Puis, sa proximité avec l’État du Vermont en a fait une place de choix pour la contrebande d’alcool durant la prohibition américaine.  La MRC Brome-Missisquoi prépare un nouveau circuit patrimonial qui permettra de retourner à cette époque où l’alcool illicite coulait à flots et où les contrebandiers faisaient fortune. La prohibition a fait son apparition en 1864 dans la région de Brome avec la « loi Dunkin », adoptée au Parlement du Canada-Uni et qui permettait aux municipalités de décider d’imposer ou non un régime sec. Les sociétés de tempérance, principalement formées de femmes, faisaient alors pression sur les gouvernements pour que l’alcool soit interdit. Elles arguaient que la boisson était à l’origine de bien des bagarres de rues et qu’elle nuisait au travail des hommes, en plus de les rendre violents. « Les femmes n’ayant aucun droit à l’époque, les ligues de tempérances ont été la première chose qui leur a permis de se défendre », souligne l’historien consultant Laurent Busseau. La loi Dunkin est devenue la loi Scott en 1878 sous le Canada confédéré. En 1898, le Québec a voté contre la prohibition à l’échelle du pays durant un référendum initié par le premier ministre canadien Wilfrid Laurier.  Toutefois, les municipalités pouvaient encore interdire la vente et la consommation d’alcool localement. Verdun, à Montréal, a appliqué la loi Scott pendant 45 ans. En 2010, l’arrondissement a fini par permettre les débits de boissons. À sec dans Brome Dès 1864, la plupart des municipalités anglophones et protestantes près de la frontière ont adopté le régime sec. Il était interdit d’y vendre et d’y consommer de l’alcool.  Au fil des ans sont apparus des comptoirs clandestins, dont le Bucket of Blood, construit en 1890 à Abercorn et dont il ne reste aujourd’hui plus rien. L’endroit a été le théâtre de bagarres et de meurtres.  Dans le village d’Abercorn, on trouvait au début du 20e siècle cinq hôtels. Parmi les établissements notoires, il y a aussi eu le bordel Palace of Sin, tenu par la femme d’affaires de Boston Lilian Miner, alias Queen Lil. Installé à cheval sur la frontière, à Glen Sutton et à East Richford, le bordel de trois étages comptait deux bars distincts, de chaque côté de la frontière, et permettait aux consommateurs de traverser du côté canadien lorsque les policiers américains débarquaient, et vice versa.  C’est une première opération concertée entre les autorités canadiennes et américaines qui mettra fin à ce lieu de débauche. Naissance de la SAQ La prohibition a été imposée aux États-Unis en 1920. La région de Brome-Missisquoi est alors devenue un lieu de contrebande important. Les Américains étaient nombreux à faire des voyages touristiques pour venir prendre un coup.  Par train — qui s’arrêtait même devant le Palace of Sin avec le fameux « The $10 Drunk Ticket » —, en voiture et même à pied, les Américains allaient à Abercorn, Sutton et Frelighsburg pour commander une « soupe », le nom pour désigner un verre d’alcool. C’est que les municipalités frontalières étaient toujours au régime sec. Elles pouvaient encore en interdire la consommation.  Les commerçants ne pouvaient pas non plus vendre de l’alcool. Créée en 1921, seule la Commission des liqueurs, aujourd’hui la SAQ, pouvait le faire.  « Il y avait quand même du trafic d’alcool aux frontières durant cette période parce que l’alcool avait été produit en dehors de la Commission des liqueurs, explique M. Busseau. C’est une période complexe. » Des histoires surprenantes La production illégale de whisky de patates et d’alcool frelaté a permis de faire fleurir le crime organisé. La violence était fréquemment utilisée. Les histoires de règlements de comptes et de meurtres foisonnaient, au même titre que les aventures des contrebandiers face aux douaniers et aux policiers.  Par exemple, un trafiquant de Frelighsburg revenait des États-Unis la voiture criblée de balles, des marques qu’il tentait tant bien que mal de cacher. De l’ammoniac dans le silencieux des voitures blindées permettait aux contrebandiers d’échapper aux policiers à moto grâce au nuage produit. La criminalité rongeait aussi la compagnie de chemin de fer qui fermait les yeux sur le transport illicite d’alcool vers les États-Unis. Le Canadian Pacific Railway a congédié William Smith, un agent de la station de Sutton et membre d’une société de tempérance, après qu’il ait été victime d’une tentative de meurtre. Ses actions contre les contrebandiers avaient été découvertes. L’un des plus célèbres gangsters américains, Al Capone, a même contrôlé le trafic d’alcool sur le lac Champlain avec son homme de confiance Conrad Labelle. Rares sont les bâtiments directement liés à la prohibition qui sont encore debout. Il ne reste plus aucun hôtel à Abercorn, la gare de Sutton Junction est fermée et les traces du Palace of Sin ont disparues.  Il existe encore quelques tourelles, installées sur des bâtiments, qui servaient à venir voir les raids des autorités.  La maison de ferme sur le Domaine Pinnacle, à Frelighsburg, est coiffée d’une tourelle octogonale qui, croit-on, servait à surveiller la frontière.  De plus, le palais de justice de Cowansville abritait autrefois la prison Sweetsburg, où ont été enfermés des contrebandiers et où des meurtriers ont été pendus.  +++++ Dix grandes sous-thématiques La prohibition a eu un impact important dans la région de Brome-Missisquoi, plus particulièrement dans les villages près de la frontière. C’est pourquoi ces années d’histoire ont été choisies pour développer un nouveau circuit patrimonial par la MRC Brome-Missisquoi. « Ça fait quelques années qu’on veut faire un circuit patrimonial plus régional, explique Rémi Jacques, conseiller en développement touristique au Centre local de développement de Brome-Missisquoi. La prohibition est un thème particulièrement riche dans notre région avec toutes les histoires qui y sont reliées. » Dix grandes sous-thématiques ont été identifiées avec l’aide de l’historien consultant Laurent Busseau. La forme du circuit n’est pas encore coulée dans le béton, mais ces thématiques pourraient faire l’objet de capsules audio et de panneaux informatifs installés à dix endroits. Un site web et un dépliant seront aussi développés. Un lien sera notamment fait avec la production d’alcool sur le territoire, que ce soit des alcools forts, du vin, des cidres ou de la bière, un moteur économique important pour la région. La majorité des éléments seront prêts à être présentés au public l’été prochain. Le circuit se concentrera surtout autour des municipalités de Saint-Armand, Frelighsburg, Abercorn, Dunham et des villes de Lac-Brome, Sutton et Cowansville. La MRC et le CLD Brome-Missisquoi peuvent compter sur une aide financière du Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership pour la réalisation du projet. L’an dernier, l’organisme avait lancé un appel de projets sous le thème de la prohibition. Brome-Missisquoi y a appliqué et a reçu 7500 dollars américains. En plus de cette subvention, le circuit pourra profiter du renouvellement de l’entente culturelle avec le gouvernement du Québec. Pour le projet total, dont le coût est estimé à 30 000 $, le Ministère de la Culture et des Communications versera 7500 $. Cynthia Laflamme, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix de l'Est

  • “Stuff a Truck” event a huge success

    Each year around the Christmas holiday season, the Fox Creek Fire Department and the Fox Creek RCMP stage their emergency vehicles outside the grocery store seeking non-perishable food donations and toy donations in hopes of filling both vehicles before the end of the evening. In addition to the food and gift donations, the firefighters brought a rubber boot to use as a collection box for those wanting to make a monetary donation.    The event is in its third year and supports both the local food bank and Santa’s Anonymous, run by the Lions Club. It’s become an event residents look forward to, because it brings joy not only to those who give but to those who receive. Fox Creek has always had very generous residents, always ensuring people in their neighbourhoods are looked after. It can be heartwarming to watch people’s faces and their huge smiles as bag after bag of food is brought out of the store and loaded into the fire truck and police cruiser for donation. The event kicked off at 3:30 pm, and no sooner after the fire truck was parked, members were already loading food. Due to the overwhelming generosity, within 20 minutes, all 80 premade grocery bags had been sold, with more on the way.   Freson Bros Store Manager Zee Laforce opted to make it easier for those donating. Laforce spent the day gathering groceries into paper bags and stapling an itemized list to the outside. “The idea of pre-bagging donations has been done by other Freson Bros stores in the province. In light of COVID-19, I figured this would be a great idea to bring to the Fox Creek store as customers don’t have to worry about touching items or what to buy.” To make it easier, the Food Bank sent a wish list of items, and Laforce and her staff got to work filling 80 bags with the requested food along with some extra special items and tagged it at a great price of only $20 a bag. As Laforce explained, “I premade similar bags for the Christmas food drive in Fort Saskatchewan last year, and we never did as many bags there, so I figured 80 bags would be more than enough to start. But again, Fox Creek is generous and supportive of their community, especially during these hard times, so I’ve learned 80 bags was not nearly enough. I’m very proud and was excited to have the emergency services participate.”    Captain Mike Pasula with the Fire Department has been participating in the stuff a truck since inception. “As a department, we want to give back to the community and volunteering for this event is one of the best ways we can do that aside from the fire services we provide. Everybody seems to want to support the fire department, so in turn, we can help other groups,” stated Pasula. Five firefighters attended the event and assisted in loading food into the truck, passing the donation boot around. The team joined forces and stepped onto the street to hand out candy canes to passing motorists and wish them happy holidays. Last years’ event raised $1,800, which went towards a 70/30 split for the local Santa’s Anonymous and the Food Bank. The food and toy donations brought in were enough to fill both the RCMP cruiser and the fire truck to the roof.   Const. Didham and Constable Lee were the RCMP officers on-site with their cruisers for the Stuff a Truck event. Both officers being new to Fox Creek, found the fundraising event unique. “I like the whole idea behind the event. As RCMP officers, we get to help out and be a part of a good cause that provides food for people who might be short this holiday season. It's good to get out in the community and participate and will benefit many families in town. It's been a hard year with the economy and COVID-19, so we're hoping this will alleviate some of their stresses during the holiday," added Didham.         Vicki Winger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

  • No mill rate increases in Happy Valley-Goose Bay 2021 budget

    The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay passed its 2021 budget on Tuesday with no increase to residential or business mill rates.  The budget was $14,688,624, about $500,000 less than last year, and was described as "fiscally conservative" by Coun. Michelle Baikie, chair of the finance, administration and policy committee. Baikie said in the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for council when coming up with the budget, including the additional costs of cleaning town facilities, purchasing additional protective equipment and the loss of revenue from landfill tipping fees and recreational facilities. Baikie said the town expects a similar trend in 2021 and budgeted for it. Federal COVID-19-related funding of $476,519 was used to balance the 2021 budget, which is a requirement of a municipality in this province. "Budget 2021, while fiscally conservative, is at the same time very much a strategic budget, one that will allow us to meet our strategic objectives while, at the same time, continuing to invest in people and quality services to benefit our residents," she said. In addition to the mi.l rates staying the same — 6.75 mills for residential property and 11 mills for commercial property — there will be no increases to the minimum vacant commercial property tax, water and sewer rates, or recreational, equipment and tipping fees. Deputy Mayor Bert Pomeroy said he was happy they were able to balance the budget without increases to the mill rates. “Given what we’ve gone through this year as a community, as a town, I think that’s very good news for the community, that we managed to hold our own,” he said. Pomeroy and other members of council brought up the Central Labrador YMCA, which is on schedule for a spring 2021 opening, and they were happy that could proceed on that project without any tax increases. The property tax low-income relief policy remains in effect for 2021, with an increase to the thresholds of two per cent, making the lower threshold $25,806 and the upper threshold $47,685, with varying levels of discounts at each threshold. Coun. Jackie Compton Hobbs said 56 people availed of the 100 per cent discount in 2020, and the increase is a help to lower-income families. The town is also funding a transportation study to look at residents' accessibility needs, with a focus on public transport. “It’s something that’s been talked about for years, about a need for some type of public transportation program here,” Coun. Lori-Dyson Edmunds said, adding she was happy to see it proceeding. The town is also putting $832,000 toward water and sewer projects, such as pumphouse upgrades, water line upgrades and sewage lift station upgrades.  New hires planned for the year include a fire protection officer, three permanent-seasonal heavy equipment operators and four temporary-seasonal positions under the public works department. The budget has been sent to the provincial Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Municipalities for approval, which usually occurs in January of the new year.  Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Ottawa issues tender for Atlantic climate change hub

    The federal government has issued a tender for an organization to operate a regional climate change hub for Atlantic Canada.Jason Hollett, executive director of climate change for Nova Scotia's Environment Department, said the hub will be similar to ones already operating in British Columbia and Quebec. Plans are also in the works to establish them for Ontario, the Prairies and the North."The purpose of the organization is to help provide climate data, climate information to users in the provinces that are making decisions on things like investments or policy, so they can start to incorporate the impacts of climate change in those decisions," Hollett said in an interview.While much data is available on a national scale, Hollett said it's important for the Atlantic provinces to have more regionally focused data. The tender closes next month and Hollett said the hope is the successful operator will be up and running some time in 2021.'We're seeing those impacts right now'In the case of Nova Scotia, there are many things the province can and should be focusing on, but nothing is more pressing than threats of storm surge and sea-level rise, said Hollett."We feel those impacts and we're seeing those impacts right now, and they're only going to get worse over time."There are also challenges unique to different parts of the province. Hollett points to the irony of the southwestern part of Nova Scotia becoming increasingly challenged by drought conditions late in the summer while northern parts of the province worry each year about increased risk of flooding."I think that demonstrates the very regional and local impacts of climate change and we need to really drill down into that data and information and provide pretty specific information so that you know how to plan for what these impacts may look like in the future."The expectation is the hub will have a central location, with representatives also based in each of the four provinces. There would be provincial and federal government representation on a type of governing body to help set priorities and direction for the organization, but Hollett said they also want input from municipalities, the private sector and other interested organizations.A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices highlights some of the practical implications of climate change, including a surge in the cost of natural disasters and the insurable costs related to individual climate events, said Hollett.That's why it will also be important for the hub to help identify ways to adapt to the realities of climate change, he said."Who we focus on and how we focus on moving that forward is going to be really important to make sure we avoid or at least mitigate the worst impacts from climate change."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Officials: French church attack suspect faces terror charges

    PARIS — French authorities said Monday that the main suspect behind October’s deadly Nice church attack has been handed terror murder charges. Brahim Issaoui’s health had impeded authorities’ ability to question him. Issaoui was seriously wounded by police following the attack, and remained hospitalized in life-threatening condition for some time. But on Monday a communique said the Tunisian migrant was charged with “assassinations in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “participation in a criminal terrorist association.” It is unclear if this means the suspect was finally questioned as part of the investigation. He is suspected of stabbing three people to death at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice, the southern French city’s biggest church. The Associated Press