OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

Hilary Hanson
·1 min read
Will the Trump campaign say “you’re fired” to this sign designer?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump headlined a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, aiming to bolster support for ousting the state’s Democratic senator, Jon Tester.

During the event, people situated behind Trump held up signs reading, in all capital letters, “Lyin’ Kamala, You’re Fired!” — referring to his presidential opponent, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. (“You’re fired!” was, of course, Trump’s catchphrase while hosting reality show “The Apprentice.”)

However, the words “Lyin’ Kamala” were significantly smaller than “You’re Fired,” and barely visible in some videos and images from the rally. The resulting visual made it look more like the crowd was using Trump’s own slogan against him.

If you squint, you can see the words
If you squint, you can see the words "Lyin' Kamala" printed above the thicker "You're Fired!" text. AP Photo/Janie Osborne
Attendees of the rally are pictured with more signs.
Attendees of the rally are pictured with more signs. Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images

The signs made an earlier appearance, with the same issue, at Trump’s Atlanta rally last week.

And in another sign-related blunder for the GOP, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) appeared onstage Tuesday in Philadelphia in front of a large sign proclaiming “KAMALA CHAOS.” But Trump’s running mate and his supporters largely obscured the second word, giving the impression that his campaign event was in support of Harris.

