OOPS! Herschel Walker Tells Donald Trump Campaign Rally To Vote For Wrong Person

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Former NFL star-turned-failed GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker accidentally endorsed the wrong Trump during a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Georgia on Sunday.

Walker first called on people to vote for Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the Republican nominee.

“It is time for it to stop, and it stop on Tuesday when we get to the polls and we vote for my friend and your friend Donald Trump Jr,” Walker said.

As the crowd cheered, Walker corrected himself and clarified, saying: “Donald Trump. Donald J. Trump.” He then left the stage.

Watch from 2:22:00 here:

Walker in 2022 lost in a runoff election to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in the Georgia Senate race. Walker had been heavily endorsed by Trump but his campaign was marred by fierce criticism from his own son and accusations of previously pressuring women into having abortions.

The ex-athlete’s defeat handed the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.

Trump, meanwhile, told the Georgia audience that he’d put Walker in charge of a “missile defense shield” if he beats Democratic rival Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election.

“We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker,” he said.

Here’s how people on X, formerly Twitter, responded to Walker’s name flub:

