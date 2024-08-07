OOPS! People Spot Hilarious Problem With JD Vance's Speech Backdrop

Is Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate JD Vance actually campaigning for Kamala Harris?

That was the mocking suggestion on social media on Tuesday after Vance appeared on stage in Philadelphia before a gigantic slogan that read “Kamala Chaos.”

But, unfortunately for Vance, during certain parts of the vice presidential candidate’s address, the people in the crowd behind him blocked the word “chaos.” So, to people watching on TV and online, it just seemed as if Vance was talking below the word “Kamala.”

Vance is campaigning in Pennsylvania and it looks like he’s campaigning for Harris.



Terrible advance team work. pic.twitter.com/XIQ20kEkm3 — That Gay Guy Candle Co. 🥥🌴 (@gayguycandleco) August 6, 2024

BREAKING NEWS BREAKING NEWS……J D Vance campaigns in Pennsylvania for Kamala !! pic.twitter.com/OUrhmapqeS — Oliver Kite (@oliver_vol) August 6, 2024

Photos that Vance posed for after the event gave a similar vibe.

JD Vance greets supporters during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Drew Hallowell via Getty Images

Vance was anything but positive about Harris during his actual remarks, though.

“Kamala Harris has been such a disastrous vice president of this country that everywhere she goes, chaos and uncertainty follow,” he claimed.

Watch Vance’s full speech here:

